G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi is Ready! From bilateral meetings to live performances, Bharat Mandapam is all set to hold global dialogue

G20 Delhi Summit 2023 Live: The usually bustling streets of New Delhi have gone quiet, yet they gleam with pride and honour. In a vibrant display of earthy browns, lush greens, and striking shades of orange, numerous trees that line the roads where foreign delegates will pass during the G20 Summit, have been embellished with marigold garlands. While some of the world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak have already arrived for the summit, others are expected to arrive today.

G20 Summit Schedule Sept 9

The schedule for today, i.e., September 9th, includes various sessions, bilateral meetings at level 1 of Bharat Mandapam, along with a tree-planting ceremony and also, live performances! Working lunch and conversation over dinner is a given. Stay tuned with us as we take you through the proceedings throughout the day directly from the G20 venue.

Live Updates

