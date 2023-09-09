scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi is Ready! From bilateral meetings to live performances, Bharat Mandapam is all set to hold global dialogue

G20 Summit in India Live Updates: While some of the world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak have already arrived for the summit, others are expected to arrive today.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Delhi G20 Summit 2023 Live: The theme of G20 Summit 2023 is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
G20 Summit Live Updates: Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI Photo)
G20 Delhi Summit 2023 Live: The usually bustling streets of New Delhi have gone quiet, yet they gleam with pride and honour. In a vibrant display of earthy browns, lush greens, and striking shades of orange, numerous trees that line the roads where foreign delegates will pass during the G20 Summit, have been embellished with marigold garlands. While some of the world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak have already arrived for the summit, others are expected to arrive today.

G20 Summit Schedule Sept 9

The schedule for today, i.e., September 9th, includes various sessions, bilateral meetings at level 1 of Bharat Mandapam, along with a tree-planting ceremony and also, live performances! Working lunch and conversation over dinner is a given. Stay tuned with us as we take you through the proceedings throughout the day directly from the G20 venue.

G20 Summit in New Delhi Live:

06:16 (IST) 9 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Delhi Live: See pictures straight from the venue!

(All Image Credit: Huma Siddiqui/FE.com)

06:12 (IST) 9 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Live: Biden, Modi hold talks at latter’s residence

On Friday, US President Joe Biden also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they engaged in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including defense cooperation and technology sharing. President Biden also extended his congratulations to India for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. This significant meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, just ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for the weekend. Not many are aware, but it is reported that during their discussions, India and the US successfully resolved the seventh and final outstanding dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

06:06 (IST) 9 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Live: Biden gets a warm welcome!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to India on Friday, reaffirming the enduring and close partnership between the two nations. Both leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress made in implementing the groundbreaking initiatives from Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Washington in June 2023, as stated in the joint India-US statement.

06:00 (IST) 9 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Delhi Live: What is the schedule for G20 Summit today?

Here's the tentative G20 Summit 2023 schedule for today (Sep 9th):

0920-1020 hrs : Arrivals at Bharat Mandapam

1030-1330 hrs : Session 1 – One Earth

1330-1500 hrs : Window for meetings

1500-1645 hrs : Session 2 – One Family

1645-1730 hrs: Window for meetings

1900 – 2115: Dinner hosted by President

05:53 (IST) 9 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Delhi Live: Welcome to our live blog!

Hello and welcome to our live blog ladies and gentlemen! Here we are going to give you all the live and latest updates straight from Bharat Mandapam where global talks are going to kick-off from today. Stay with us!

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 05:49 IST

