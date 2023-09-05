French President to attend G20 Summit in Delhi and strengthen ties in Bangladesh

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, is going to visit Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, hosted by India. Afterward, on September 10, he will head to Bangladesh for a one-on-one visit.

The G20 Summit is a chance for Macron to talk with leaders from all over the world about global issues like peace, ending poverty, protecting the environment, ensuring food for all, and managing the digital world.

This Summit also builds on a previous meeting in Paris called the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, where they set up a plan called the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet. This plan helps countries fight poverty without hurting the environment.

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy of France in India, in Bangladesh, Macron will continue France’s plan in the Indo-Pacific area. He recently met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris and visited Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Sri Lanka. France is supporting Bangladesh’s growth, and they want to strengthen their relationship.

Bangladesh and France agree on many global issues, especially the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, which Bangladesh supports. Since Bangladesh is often hit by floods and is very vulnerable to climate change, Macron will promise to help in times of crisis. Bangladesh is also active in global efforts, like sending troops for peacekeeping missions and helping Rohingya refugees.