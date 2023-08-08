France’s Bold Decision: Elevating Educational Bonds with India for a Promising Future

As France and India reaffirm their commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties, the recent announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris mark a pivotal shift in the landscape of education and international collaboration. France’s resolute determination to embrace Indian students and alumni is a testament to its dedication to nurturing academic brilliance, fostering cultural empathy, and forging enduring bonds between the two nations.

One of the most compelling initiatives unveiled by France is President Emmanuel Macron’s bold target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to its shores by 2030. This ambitious aspiration reflects France’s profound belief that facilitating the entry of more Indian scholars not only enriches the academic ecosystem but also lays the groundwork for profound cultural understanding and robust friendship that transcends borders.

In a pioneering move to streamline the journey of Indian students in France, the creation of “International Classes” has been announced. These specialized programmes offer comprehensive training in both the French language and various academic disciplines, ensuring that Indian students not only excel in their studies but also seamlessly integrate into the French education system. This commitment to facilitating a smooth transition underscores France’s unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience for Indian scholars.

Furthermore, France’s recognition of the value of even a short period of connection between Indian students and the nation has led to the introduction of a 5-year Schengen circulation visa for Indian alumni. Acknowledging that these experiences forge deep connections, this special provision allows Indian students with a Master’s degree or higher who have spent a semester studying in France to maintain a strong link with the country and its academic institutions.

To operationalize these transformative initiatives, France has taken steps to reinforce its Campus France network in India by augmenting resources and staff. This commitment is a testament to France’s proactive approach to facilitating a seamless exchange of knowledge and culture between the two nations.

Emphasizing the importance of these developments, the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, remarked, “Our teams are working double time to implement the decisions taken by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi to benefit students. France has always been an inclusive and diverse country, eager to share our rich cultural heritage and world-class education opportunities with Indian students.”

In conjunction with these advancements, the Embassy of France and the French Institute in India are pleased to announce the upcoming Choose France Tour 2023. This education fair, orchestrated by the French Government and Campus France, will be hosted in Chennai, Calcutta, Delhi, and Mumbai. It provides a unique platform for Indian students and parents to interact with representatives from over 40 distinguished French higher education institutions, facilitating exploration of a diverse range of study options.

France has earned a global reputation as a premier destination for international students due to several compelling factors:

Academic Excellence: With numerous universities and grandes écoles ranked highly in global university rankings, France boasts an esteemed education system renowned for its quality and diversity of programs.

Programme Diversity: A wide range of academic disciplines and programs cater to diverse interests and career aspirations, ranging from aerospace engineering and mathematics to finance, social sciences, and art and design.

Affordability: Government subsidies result in competitive tuition fees and living costs, making education in France an attractive and financially feasible option for Indian students.

Generous Scholarships: France offers substantial scholarships specifically designed for Indian students, ensuring accessibility to quality education across various fields.

Cultural Enrichment: France’s rich heritage and diverse society provide a unique cultural experience that fosters personal growth and global perspectives.

English-Taught Programmes: Over 1600 English-taught programs cater to non-French speakers, ensuring quality education for all.

Language Opportunities: Learning French opens doors to international opportunities and enhanced communication skills.

Internationally Recognized Degrees: French academic credentials are globally respected, enhancing employability and career prospects for Indian students.

French Companies in India: French qualifications offer access to a range of career prospects with internationally recognized companies in India.

Post-Study Work Visa: A two-year post-study work visa for post-graduates with a French Master’s degree facilitates career exploration in France.

By extending a warm invitation to Indian students, France is shaping the future of education and international collaboration, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a transformative educational journey.