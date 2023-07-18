scorecardresearch
Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A joint operation was launched by the Army and police in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight, they said.

Written by PTI
Around 5 am on Tuesday, the gunfight resumed in which four terrorists were killed, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh. (Representational image: ANI)

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. A joint operation was launched by the Army and police in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight, they said.

Around 5 am on Tuesday, the gunfight resumed in which four terrorists were killed, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh. The White Knight Corps, in a tweet, said, “Operation Trinetra II. In a major cordon and search operation, acting on specific intelligence, four terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Sindarah and Maidana villages in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.”

Four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and other materials were also recovered, it said, adding, “Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area.” The search operation is still underway.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 10:46 IST

