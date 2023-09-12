Fostering Cosmic Alliances: India and Saudi Arabia’s Thriving Space Partnership

Space cooperation has taken Centre stage in the discussions between India and Saudi Arabia, with both nations recognizing its significance. They have identified key areas of collaboration, especially in light of India’s recent advancements, such as the Chandrayaan launch, and various other space-related endeavours.



In a joint statement following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leaders emphasized their commitment to cooperation in space-related fields. This includes space exploration, remote sensing, satellite communication, satellite-based navigation, and more. Their shared vision is to build a brighter digital future for the next generations of their respective countries. Additionally, they commended the ongoing collaboration between the space agencies of India and Saudi Arabia.





In response to Financial Express Online query, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), highlighted the significance of the country-wide agreement between the two nations, which was exchanged a few months ago. According to him, Space cooperation remains a focal point in their bilateral relations and previously, agreements were primarily at the institutional level, involving organizations like the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Saudi Space Commission.



This year, in the month of March the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission visited India, where he engaged with ISRO and explored partnerships with Indian startups in the space sector. The visit aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts between the two countries in the future of space exploration and technology.



India and Saudi Arabia are actively working on expanding their space collaborations, particularly in downstream applications and satellite manufacturing. ISRO has been involved in cooperation with Saudi Arabia through a 2010 agreement with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. The momentum for collaboration has been growing since the formation of the Saudi Space Commission in 2018.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed affirmed the ongoing efforts to establish a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhanced space cooperation. India is keen to share its extensive experience in space-related activities with Saudi Arabia, focusing on areas of interest identified by the Saudi side, such as downstream applications, satellite manufacturing, and academic cooperation.



Furthermore, ISRO officials have received invitations to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Space Economy Forum scheduled for the end of the year. This forum presents an opportunity for deeper engagement and collaboration in the space sector.



India’s space industry has been a global player since the 1960s and aims to secure a substantial share of the global space market, targeting nearly US$13 billion by 2025. This goal gained momentum after a regulatory overhaul in 2020, which opened doors to private players and increased investment in the space industry. The Indian Space Association, established by the government in 2020, is actively seeking collaboration with Saudi companies to foster business opportunities for space startups and the private sector.



In conclusion, the burgeoning partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the realm of space cooperation represents a visionary commitment to advancing technology, exploration, and applications that will not only benefit both nations but also pave the way for a brighter future on a global scale. This collaboration holds the promise of unlocking a multitude of opportunities and propelling both countries to new heights in the dynamic and ever-evolving field of space exploration and technology.