Fortifying Security: Vehant Technologies’ Key Role in G20 Summit Safety

In the lead-up to the G20 Summit, security preparations have taken center stage to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Kapil Bardeja, Co-Founder & CEO of Vehant Technologies, shed light on the paramount importance of security in this prestigious event. According to him, “maintaining a shroud of confidentiality around the security measures is a prudent strategy to thwart potential security breaches.”

His company will supply approximately 13 specialized security devices for the G20 Summit, with a focus on detecting explosives and contrabands in vehicles at the venue, he confirmed to Financial Express Online. Four of these devices are dedicated to this critical task, bolstering the robust security apparatus in place, he added.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police will be equipped with nine portable units for conducting random vehicle checks, further elevating security levels. “The primary goal is to support the government’s commitment to create a safe environment for all participants and attendees. Vehant Technologies is confident that its state-of-the-art security technology will play a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of security during this significant event, especially considering the ‘high alert’ status and the deployment of over 1,30,000 security personnel,” he said.

Vehant Technologies’ journey began in 2005 as an ambitious venture at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, with a vision to create cutting-edge solutions for global challenges. Their firm commitment to excellence drives them to craft products and solutions to perfection. Leveraging advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and other emerging technologies, they have consistently delivered outstanding results.

With a strong global footprint, the company has worldwide sales, service, and manufacturing facilities in India and the Netherlands, enabling them to respond swiftly to customer needs and provide exceptional security solutions globally.

Over the past 16 years, Vehant Technologies’ innovative products have saved lives and safeguarded property across multiple countries. Their track record of success is a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of their solutions. The company, according to an official statement empowers itself with a team of experts, allowing them to offer tailored solutions that cater precisely to each client’s unique needs.

Vehant Technologies’ mission is crystal clear: to make the future safer through technology. They continually push the boundaries of security and surveillance to protect clients and their assets in an ever-evolving world. Their involvement in ensuring the security of the G20 Summit demonstrates their unwavering commitment to this mission, making the event safer for everyone involved.