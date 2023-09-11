Fortifying Economic Bonds: Highlights from the India-Saudi Investment Forum

The India-Saudi Investment Forum, a gathering of influential policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators from both nations, has successfully concluded, leaving an indelible mark with the signing of more than 50 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

These momentous accords span a wide array of sectors, encompassing ICT, entrepreneurship, chemicals, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Beyond the agreements, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia is actively working to establish a country office in India, streamlining the investment process for Indian enterprises in Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, negotiations are underway to forge a bridge for venture capital and startup funding between both nations.

The India-Saudi Investment Forum drew distinguished attendees, including Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, and Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India. In addition to the MoUs, presentations were delivered by Invest Saudi, the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, the Economic Zones and Cities Authority, Invest India, and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, among others.

This forum followed the G20 Leaders Meeting and coincided with an official state visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The G20 Leaders Meeting introduced the transformative India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, uniting countries such as the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU in a landmark regional investment initiative.

Reflecting on this achievement, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, stated: “We are very proud to be partners with India and hopefully seen here as contributors to this great success. We are blessed by many things in Saudi Arabia and India. I think one of the most important blessings we have is two of the world’s most energetic, effective, and visionary leaders. It is because we realized that going forward, the center of gravity of the global economy has already moved to the global south.”

The enduring relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, characterized by deep diplomatic and economic ties, is exemplified by the Indian Prime Minister’s visits to the Kingdom in 2016 and 2019 and the Crown Prince’s trip to India in 2019. Trade between the two nations has thrived, with India ranking second in terms of trade volume in 2022, totaling SAR 196.7 billion and boasting a growth rate of 51.0% compared to 2021. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is home to over 3,000 Indian firms with foreign investment licenses.

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is rapidly unlocking new investment horizons. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) plays a pivotal role in facilitating access to these opportunities through a robust cross-government investment ecosystem. MISA collaborates with businesses of all scales, simplifying the process of investing in Saudi Arabia and enhancing the overall business environment by championing investment data transparency, incentives, reforms, and opportunities.

Agreements Inked

– An MoU in the energy sector between AlJomaih Energy and Water and Avaada Energy Private Limited, solidifying their collaboration in the development of Solar, Wind, Hybrid, and Battery Energy Storage projects in the Middle East.

– A definitive agreement aiming to establish Petromin Express service centers in HPCL-operated fuel stations throughout India, bridging the efforts of Petromin and HPCL.

– An MoU fostering cooperation in energy technology between Desert Technologies and Goldi Solar.

– An MoU in the realm of human resources, uniting ARCO with the Indian Personal Export Promotion Council and the Association of Overseas Recruiting Agents.

– An MoU in agribusiness between Alshalan Co and D.D. International and AMDD Foods Ltd, marking the former’s acquisition of stakes in both companies.