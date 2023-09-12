Fortifying Alliances: India and Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Leap in Defence Cooperation

India and Saudi Arabia, following the success of their joint naval exercises, are now venturing into broader avenues of cooperation. One significant prospect they are exploring is collaboration in defence manufacturing, a mutual interest that holds promising potential.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs, pointed out that the Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes local manufacturing, aligning with India’s capabilities and interests. The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 led to an agreement on defence cooperation within the manufacturing sector. Both nations anticipate further exercises and increased Saudi involvement in bilateral and multilateral military activities.

In the joint statement concluding their talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leaders commended the deepening defence cooperation and expressed their commitment to continue joint exercises, training, and high-level visits. These collaborative efforts aim to serve common interests and contribute to bolstering security and stability.

The “Al Mohed Al Hindi” joint Naval Exercise held in 2021 and 2023 was a noteworthy achievement, and both nations look forward to building on this success. Furthermore, they welcomed the outcomes of the 5th meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation, held in New Delhi in June 2022, where they discussed the possibilities of jointly developing and producing defence equipment.

India and Saudi Arabia share a strong desire to expand their cooperation to ensure security and stability in both friendly countries. The joint statement highlighted the importance of extending collaboration in areas such as cyber security, maritime security, combating transnational crime, narcotics and drug trafficking. Moreover, they stressed the significance of cooperation in safeguarding waterways and ensuring freedom of navigation, aligning with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Fight Against Terrorism

In the fight against terrorism, both nations stand united. They underscored the importance of enhancing security cooperation to combat terrorism and its financing. Terrorism, in all its forms, remains a grave threat to humanity, and they reject any attempt to justify it based on race, religion, or culture. The two sides called on all states to reject terrorism, dismantle its infrastructure, and swiftly bring terrorists to justice. Preventing access to weapons, including missiles and drones, for committing acts of terrorism against other countries is also a shared priority.

The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen, driven by common interests such as counterterrorism efforts and addressing the effects of climate change. The visit of Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair in 2022, marked a milestone in deepening military cooperation. In 2020, the Indian Army chief visited Saudi Arabia, marking a historic first.

The Gulf Region countries increasingly view India as a preferred partner, driven by their goals of economic diversification and defence industry development. This burgeoning relationship is rooted in mutual interests, including counterterrorism and addressing climate change.

During their discussions, the Indian Army’s Army Design Bureau showcased India’s competencies and capabilities, highlighting systems in development and evaluation, including drones, helicopters, artillery, specialist vehicles, counter-drone measures, and missiles.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia‘s PDTC (Prince Dr Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed Al Saud Center for Defence Technology and Capability) signed an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), marking a significant collaboration. This partnership focuses on the transfer and deployment of advanced technological solutions for security and aerospace & defence, with applications for civilian use.

Given Saudi Arabia’s interest in the Indian Ocean Region, close cooperation with India in maritime security is imperative to ensuring safe and secure international trade routes. This aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative and Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030,” as both nations aim to deepen joint production of spare parts for land and naval systems and establish a robust supply chain.