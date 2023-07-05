Forging Stronger Bonds: India and Tanzania Deepen Cooperation

The upcoming official visit of India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to Tanzania underscores the strength and uniqueness of the military cooperation between the two nations. This visit from July 5-8, 2023 aims to deepen and consolidate the bilateral relations that India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed.



According to the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his visit, the minister will engage in a series of significant activities highlighting the cooperation between the two countries. His first stop will be Zanzibar (July 5-6), where he will witness the inauguration of a water supply project funded by the Government of India. This project, supported through a line of credit, exemplifies India’s commitment to assisting Tanzania in vital infrastructure development.

In addition, he will have the opportunity to meet with top leadership in Zanzibar and attend a reception aboard the Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania. This interaction not only underscores the maritime cooperation between the two nations but also serves as a symbol of the enduring friendship between India and Tanzania.

Subsequently, the visit will continue in Dar-es-Salaam (July 7-8), the vibrant capital city of Tanzania. Here, Jaishankar will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart, further strengthening the channels of communication and collaboration. This meeting will provide a platform for both countries to discuss and enhance cooperation across various sectors, including defense and security.

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister will call on Tanzania’s top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers, to foster greater dialogue and understanding. As a gesture of goodwill, Dr. Jaishankar will address the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India, emphasizing the shared values and aspirations between the two nations.



The visit also includes the inauguration of an India-Tanzania business meeting, emphasizing the importance of economic ties and the potential for mutual growth and prosperity. Jaishankar’s engagement with the Indian diaspora will further strengthen the people-to-people bonds that underpin the bilateral relationship.

Also Read Charting new horizons: India and the Philippines forge a strong maritime defence partnership

As a testament to the enduring cultural ties, the minister will inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam. This gesture symbolizes the values of peace, harmony, and intellectual exchange that unite India and Tanzania.

The visit of India’s External Affairs Minister to Tanzania signifies the strong and unique military cooperation between the two countries. It serves as an opportunity to consolidate and deepen the bilateral relations, fostering collaboration across various sectors. By strengthening these ties, India and Tanzania aim to promote peace, stability, and mutual prosperity in the region and beyond.