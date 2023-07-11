Forging A Naval Alliance: India and France to Boost Defence Capabilities

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France for the Bastille Day Parade, the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has proposed the procurement of Rafale-Marine (M) combat fighter aircraft and additional Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy. This move aims to bolster India’s maritime air combat and underwater combat capabilities, respectively. The proposal made by DPB includes a follow-on order for three Scorpene class submarines to be built at Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai and the procurement of 26 fighter jets from Dassault Aviation – Rafale (M).

Financial Express Online has reported that the announcements for these are likely to be made at the end of bilateral talks between PM Modi and the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read India’s submarine fleet set to strengthen with additional Kalvari Class Submarines

The proposed Rafale-M fighter jet acquisition consists of 22 single-seater and four double-seater trainer jets. The DPB’s proposal is currently awaiting approval in the upcoming Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place on July 12. The DAC, chaired by the Defence Minister, serves as the highest decision-making body on policy and capital procurement matters in the Ministry of Defence. Its approval grants the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the proposed acquisitions.

It is worth noting that the Indian Navy conducted a comprehensive trial and evaluation of American F/A-18 Super Hornet and French Rafale (M) fighter aircraft, with the French Rafale-M being preferred. These newly acquired aircraft will be deployed on the recently commissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Furthermore, it should be mentioned that the Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale aircraft under a previous inter-government agreement concluded in 2016.

While the Indian Navy is pursuing indigenous aircraft development for the future, it requires interim fighter jets. The Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, during the annual Indian Navy Day press conference, expressed that the indigenous Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) is the envisioned future of Indian naval aviation. The prototype for TEDBF is expected by 2026-27, and production is projected to commence in 2032.

From the perspective of India-France defense cooperation, the proposed acquisition of Rafale-M fighter jets and Scorpene submarines further strengthens the strategic partnership between the two countries. The ongoing collaboration in the defense sector reinforces India’s commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities while deepening its ties with France in the realms of defense technology, joint exercises, and maritime security cooperation. This cooperation not only contributes to India’s defense preparedness but also fosters mutual trust and strengthens bilateral relations between India and France.