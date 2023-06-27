Filipino Foreign Secretary Visits India to Bolster Bilateral Relations And address Maritime Security

Strengthening cooperation in trade & investment, tourism, health and most importantly maritime security, will be topping the agenda of talks when Filipino Foreign Secretary Enrique A Manalo starts his four day visit to India.

According to the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the four-day visit starting June 27, will give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries and to identify new ways of deepening ties. And the two sides will also discuss issues related to the region and global of mutual interest.

Next year both countries will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Manalo who is visiting India at the invitation of Jaishankar is accompanied by a high level delegation of senior officials from its Space Agency, Dept of Finance, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and also the Philippine Overseas Construction Board.

On Thursday (June 29, 2023) External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Filipino Foreign Secretary Manalo will co-chair the 5th fifth meeting of India-Philippines joint commission on bilateral cooperation (JCBC).

During his visit the Foreign Secretary of the Philippines will deliver the 42nd Sapru House lecture on June 28, 2023 in Delhi. This lecture is under the joint project based on the MoU signed between the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of Philippines.

About the India-Philippines JCBC

This meeting takes place every two years; the last one took place in a virtual format in 2020 in the midst of COVID pandemic global lock down.

Fortifying Maritime Cooperation: Strengthening India-Philippines Ties at Sea

Both countries share a common interest in ensuring maritime security, promoting trade and economic activities, and safeguarding their respective maritime interests. And to enhance their cooperation in the maritime domain both sides have undertaken several initiatives.

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard of the Philippines are jointly combating piracy and maritime terrorism. And have collaborated on joint patrols, information sharing, and capacity building to counter these threats.

Both countries recognize the importance of maritime domain awareness and are actively engaged in sharing intelligence and conducting joint surveillance activities. This helps to identify and respond to potential security threats like illegal fishing, smuggling, or unauthorized maritime activities.



The waters of the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea connect India and the Philippines, providing crucial maritime trade routes. Strengthening maritime connectivity and promoting maritime trade has been a key focus for both countries.

Both sides have engaged in initiatives for sustainable fisheries management, marine pollution prevention, and environmental protection. Cooperation in these areas helps preserve the marine ecosystem and ensures the long-term viability of their maritime resources.



Moreover, naval exercises and port visits have been organized to foster interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian and Philippine maritime forces. These exchanges provide opportunities for personnel training, knowledge sharing, and strengthening of maritime capabilities.