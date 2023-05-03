FE Exclusive | C-390 platform flexible and Embraer’s engineering capable to meet customers’ needs, says President & CEO of Embraer

India has started looking at domestic companies as well as other countries for different weapons systems and platforms for its requirements. The focus has been on Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence and at the same time seeking for alternative suppliers at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

As far as the Indian Air Force is concerned it has started scouting around for different vendors for its requirements to meet the shortage of spares, or platforms like transport aircraft, tyres, ejection pods or propellers and more.

Brazil is one such country from where two defence companies already have joint ventures with Indian companies for ammunition and small arms. Embraer, which is considered to be the largest non-western aircraft supplier and a major player in the civil and military aviation industry of Brazil, has big plans to strengthen its position in the Asian market especially in India and China.

For India, Brazil holds an important position as it is a member state of BRICS (Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa) and talks are going on with the South American nation for the expansion of the existing India MERCOSUR Trade Agreement.

Also Read: India looks to MERCOSUR countries to meet sunflower oil demand; Amendments to be made in PTA

The Brazilian aerospace major Embraer has responded to the RFI of the Indian Air Force for Medium Transport Aircraft. It had flown its C-390 Millennium military multi-mission tactical air transport aircraft for the Aero-India show earlier this year.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security shares updates with Huma Siddiqui on the sidelines of the recently concluded LAAD Defence Expo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Following are excerpts

The C-390 came to India in February. It is one of the aircraft being considered for the Medium Transport requirement of the Indian Air Force. What is the status so far?



Yes, we had the chance to showcase the C-390 during Aero India. We have received the RFI from the Indian Air Force and Indian Ministry of Defence regarding the MTA program. The process is in the initial phase. They have asked for some information about what the aircraft could achieve, what their requirements are, and we are in the initial phase of conversations.

We are connecting with different stakeholders in India to study agreements and collaboration inside to enhance our case. Our aircraft uses state of the art technology for design and construction and can deliver even more for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It is important to note that the process is in an initial phase, and a strong partnership with Indian industry is important for delivery of a strong solution for the Indian Air Force.



And are you looking at some local partners to build the aircraft just in case you get the deal?

Yes. We are in the process of identifying and have been discussing with a lot of companies during Aero India. We met several executives of large companies, and we are in touch with them. We are currently organising workshops in order to investigate options for participation in the C-390 case. We are still in the initial conversation with them to materialize this collaboration. Embraer recognises the technological capability of the Indian defence industry and welcomes the opportunity for partnership. Having this partner, we are going to make our case even stronger for the Indian Air Force.

It will be made as per the specifications of the Indian Air Force, right?

Yes, the C-390 platform is very flexible, and Embraer’s engineering is very capable to meet customers’ needs. So, I don’t see any kind of restriction to adapt the platform to meet the requests from India. By the way, we can do this in India as well using Indian engineering and tapping into the Indian industries. So, as I said before, the C-390’s adaptability allows us to make the necessary changes to meet the needs of each customer.

Also Read: FE Exclusive: C390 arrives in India! Embraer sees MTA RFI as great initiative from Indian Air Force, says CEO Bosco da Costa Junior

And whenever the deal is signed, can it meet the delivery timeline?

Embraer is well prepared for that, of course. To make everything in India we must find the right capabilities and the right infrastructure. I believe it’s easy to be ready for the timeline that they are requesting in the RFI. The C-390 is a modern aircraft and modern production methods coupled with the multi-mission concept contribute to an agile production line, which makes it easier to meet the delivery timeline.

And, Mid-air refueling?

The C390 is a multi-mission aircraft, and its current configuration includes air-to-air refuelling using wing pods. We are currently developing a centreline boom refuelling option to meet a US requirement. The Indian Air Force can use this aircraft for air-to-air refuelling using the current configuration.

Also Read: Embraer seeks to expand its presence in India and China

Is the Super Tucano also on offer to the Indian Air Force?

We are always in contact with Indian stakeholders offering our portfolio, but we don’t have any discussion in place for Super Tucano. Of course, we do believe that Super Tucano could add value for the Indian Air Force, but right now our focus is on the C-390.

Embraer is already present in the Indian Civilian market and AWACS. Do you think the on-going Russia- Ukraine war can have an impact of any kind?

The current global environment brought some opportunities, mainly related to defence budgets increasing around the world. We have seen an increased interest in KC-390 and the A-29 Super Tucano from several countries recently.

Regarding India, we have a strong relationship, and I would like us to keep growing our presence in India. We have worked closely with stakeholders in the development of the ERJ145 Netra AEW&C, and our engineering team valued the collaboration with engineers in India. So, again, I strongly believe we could have a perfect match in India for a new business case for the C-390 and this is what we are looking for.