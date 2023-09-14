Fallen Heroes of the Kokernag Operation: Sacrifice, Valor, and Unyielding Resolve

Bravehearts, Late Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles; Late Maj Aashish Dhonchak, Company Commander Kokernag; and Deputy SP Humanyu Muzamil Bhat of the J&K Police, Anantnag District were killed in action while carrying out their duty on Thursday (Sept 13, 2023).

Security forces in Kashmir suffered a devastating blow when a Commanding Officer, a Major from the Indian Army, and a police officer lost their lives during a fierce gunfight. This tragic incident unfolded during the dark hours between Tuesday and Wednesday when a joint operation, involving both police and Army personnel, was launched in Garol village, located in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. This operation was initiated based on specific intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists within the area.

As the security forces advanced into Garol, they were met with intense gunfire from concealed positions held by militants strategically nestled amidst the thick foliage of the forest. In the initial exchange of fire, Commanding Officer Manpreet Singh of Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles was killed on the spot. Major Ashish Dhonack and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat sustained multiple bullet injuries and, despite efforts, succumbed to their wounds.

The severity of the situation prompted the use of helicopters to evacuate the bodies of the fallen officers. CO Manpreet Singh hailed from Punjab’s Ropar district, while Humayun Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir’s Tral sub-district. Interestingly, Bhat’s father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, had retired as a deputy inspector general of J&K police in 2018.

Over the past few years, security forces had effectively cornered militants through extensive operations in Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of hundreds of them. However, these militants altered their tactics, shifting their bases to the Poonch-Rajouri axis in Jammu province, where they ambushed and killed several army soldiers. The Kokernag attack marks a significant escalation by militants in Kashmir, suggesting their dominance over a vast forested region extending from Poonch and Rajouri to south Kashmir.

Tragically, this incident is not an isolated one. Over the past three decades of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a dozen Commanding Officers have lost their lives in similar engagements. The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for this attack.

The operation against the terrorists commenced on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was temporarily halted during the night. It resumed in the morning when reports indicated the terrorists had been spotted at a hideout. Leading from the front, Colonel Singh and his team engaged the terrorists, resulting in his critical injury.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the persisting challenges and dangers faced by security forces in the region, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and efforts to maintain peace and security in Kashmir.

An Army Veteran Talks about the Operations with Financial Express Online:

Lt Col Manoj Kumar Channan says:

To every man upon this earth, Death cometh soon or late. And how can man die better Than facing fearful odds, For the ashes of his fathers, And the temples of his Gods

About 19 Rashtriya Rifles

“The 19 Rashtriya Rifles is not a new name in the theater of operations against militancy. Their legacy includes neutralizing Burhan Wani in 2016, a testament to their relentless drive against terror. Their actions are etched in the sands of time, illustrating their unyielding commitment to the nation,” Lt Col Channan says.

There’s a question that many might ponder upon. Why were the commanding officer, the company commander, and the police officer, all figures of great importance and responsibility, neutralized?

“While no answer can fill the void their loss has created, it is believed that the company commander had received specific intelligence about extremist presence in the vicinity of Kokernag. Acting on it, with urgency and decisiveness, he informed his commanding officer and moved swiftly to establish contact,” he goes on to explain.

In his view, “In the volatile ambiance of a covert operation, every decision made, every step taken, is a risk assessed and chosen. The commanding officer, aware of the potential contact with terrorists and a possible firefight, would’ve felt the gravity of the situation and moved to support his team.”

Night Operations

According to the Indian Army Veteran, “Night operations in a dense forest environment are fraught with challenges. Visibility becomes an adversary, and often the element of surprise is with those hiding in the shadows. It is crucial to remember that before being deployed to such high-risk areas, the Rashtriya Rifles undergo rigorous training at the Counter Terror school in Khrew. This institution, supervised by the Headquarters 15 Corps, equips them with specialized knowledge on the tactics of terrorists specific to the region. Here, soldiers sharpen their acumen in weapon handling, strategic movements, and anticipate potential threats like improvised explosive devices.”

Reality on the ground

“Despite such preparation, there will always be conjectures questioning the approach, whether there were oversights or deviations from the protocol. However, the reality on the ground, the split-second decisions made during active contact, can be understood truly only by the ones who’ve been there. Speculations might hover, but the truth often rests with those who faced the odds head-on,” he says.

Adding, “It’s imperative to underline that these operations are intricate, unpredictable, and no finite timelines bind them. Every situation is unique, and every decision is a testament to the officer’s judgment and training.”

“As we reflect upon their sacrifices, it’s not just about paying homage but understanding the depth of their commitment. They treaded paths fraught with danger, echoing the legacy of their predecessors and the traditions of the Indian Army. Their actions epitomize what it means to serve with honour and determination.

As citizens, our role extends beyond passive mourning. We are the keepers of their memory, and it is our solemn duty to ensure their sacrifices are remembered and celebrated. By honouring their values, faith, and memories, we keep their spirit alive for future generations, ensuring that their legacies remain undiminished through time,” Lt Col Channan urges.