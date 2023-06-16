Exploring potential collaboration: India and Egypt’s partnership in defense, security, and space

India and Egypt have the potential to forge strong cooperation in defense, security, and space domains. During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to that country, the talks are expected to focus on my sectors including defence, space and maritime cooperation.

On Friday (June 16, 2023) the Ministry of External Affairs officially announced the travel schedule of PM Modi. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi will be on a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from June 24-25 at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt. The Egyptian leader had extended this invitation earlier this year in January 2023 when he was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

Defence Cooperation

Both countries can enhance collaboration through joint military exercises, technology transfer, and defense equipment procurement. Sharing intelligence and expertise in counterterrorism efforts would further strengthen their security cooperation.

Possible Space Cooperation

In space exploration and research, the two can collaborate on satellite launches, data sharing, and joint space missions. This could involve areas such as remote sensing, climate monitoring, and telecommunication. Encouraging partnerships between their respective space agencies and promoting scientific exchange would foster mutual growth and benefit.

Furthermore, both sides can explore avenues for cooperation in cybersecurity, capacity building, and training programs. By exchanging best practices and knowledge in these areas, both countries can enhance their capabilities to counter cyber threats and protect critical infrastructure.

The two countries, by leveraging their respective strengths and expertise, can establish a comprehensive partnership in defense, security, and space. This cooperation would not only contribute to the stability and security of both nations but also foster technological advancements and scientific discoveries in these domains.

Egypt’s Space Programme

Egypt has sought international partnerships to further its space program. The country has collaborated with other nations, including Russia, China, and France, for satellite launches, technology transfers, and training programs. There are areas where the Egyptian Space Agency can collaborate with Indian

The Arab nation has been actively developing its space program in recent years. The Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) is the primary entity responsible for coordinating and overseeing the country’s space activities. The agency was established in 2019 and aims to advance Egypt’s space capabilities, foster scientific research, and contribute to socioeconomic development.

Egypt has launched its own satellites as part of its space program. In 2007, Egypt successfully launched its first satellite, EgyptSat-1, which was primarily used for remote sensing and earth observation purposes. Later, in 2019, Egypt launched EgyptSat-A, an advanced imaging satellite with enhanced capabilities. These satellites have been instrumental in applications such as environmental monitoring, urban planning, and resource management.

In addition to satellite development and utilization, Egypt has also focused on developing space-related infrastructure and capabilities. The country has established the Egyptian Space City, a dedicated hub for space research, technology development, and education. This facility aims to promote collaboration among scientists, engineers, and academia to drive advancements in space-related fields.

India-Egypt Maritime Cooperation

India and Egypt have been actively pursuing maritime cooperation in recent years and recognize the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea. During the visit of defence minister Rajnath Singh last year both sides have sought to enhance their bilateral ties in various maritime domains.

As reported earlier in Financial Express Online, India and Egypt have been engaging in joint naval exercises and information sharing to combat piracy, smuggling, and other maritime threats. These collaborations contribute to the overall security and stability of the region.

Aimed at fostering economic growth and promoting regional integration the two countries are focused on promoting maritime trade and connectivity and are exploring opportunities to enhance maritime infrastructure, such as ports and logistics, to facilitate smoother trade flows between the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and the Middle East.