Explained: Implications of Iran’s Membership in the SCO: Opportunities for India 

Iran’s formal entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marks a significant development for the regional alliance, which already includes China and several Central Asian countries. This move has several implications for the SCO, both in terms of geopolitics and economic integration.

Explained:

Geopolitical implications

Iran’s membership strengthens the SCO’s regional influence and expands its geopolitical reach. As a country situated in the Middle East, Iran brings a unique perspective and enhances the SCO’s ability to address security concerns in the region. The inclusion of Iran also increases the organization’s leverage in dealing with international issues, especially those related to the Middle East, such as the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Energy cooperation: It is a major player in the global energy market, and according to reports has significant reserves of oil and natural gas. Its membership in the SCO opens avenues for increased energy cooperation within the organization. Iran’s energy resources can be harnessed to meet the growing energy demands of SCO member states, boosting regional energy security and providing an alternative to dependence on other energy sources.

Economic integration: Its participation in the SCO expands the organization’s economic potential. Iran has a diverse economy, including industries such as petrochemicals, automotive, and manufacturing. Its inclusion allows for increased trade and investment opportunities among SCO member states. This integration promotes economic growth, stimulates regional development, and facilitates the transfer of technology and expertise.

Connectivity/Transport corridors: Its strategic location creates opportunities for enhanced connectivity and transport infrastructure within the SCO. Iran’s participation can contribute to the development of trade routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, which connects South Asia with Europe through Central Asia.

A

Security cooperation: Iran’s membership strengthens the SCO’s collective security framework. And, its inclusion allows for enhanced intelligence sharing, joint counter-terrorism operations, and collaborative efforts to tackle common security threats. This expanded security cooperation reinforces stability in the region and contributes to global efforts in combating transnational security challenges.

Cultural and diplomatic exchanges: Iran’s rich cultural heritage and historical significance bring a valuable dimension to the SCO. Its inclusion fosters greater cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation among member states.

Iran’s membership bolsters the SCO’s role as a significant regional player and underscores the organization’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in Eurasia.

Implications for India

Energy cooperation: With Iran’s membership in the SCO, India can explore new avenues for energy collaboration within the organization. This could include increased oil and gas imports from Iran, diversifying India’s energy sources and enhancing energy security.

Trade and economic opportunities: Iran’s inclusion in the SCO expands trade and economic opportunities for India. The bloc provides a platform for India to strengthen economic ties with Iran and other member states, facilitating increased trade, investment, and business collaborations. This can contribute to India’s economic growth and provide access to new markets.

Connectivity and transport corridors: Iran’s strategic location as a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East creates opportunities for enhanced connectivity and transport infrastructure. India can benefit from the development of transport corridors, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, which offers alternative routes for trade and transportation between India, Iran, and other SCO member states.

Regional security: Iran’s inclusion in the SCO enhances regional security cooperation, which is of significant interest to India. The SCO’s collective security framework provides a platform for member states to address common security challenges, including terrorism, extremism, and regional conflicts. Enhanced security cooperation within the SCO can contribute to stability in India’s neighborhood and protect its national interests.

Counterterrorism efforts: India has been a victim of terrorism and actively participates in international counterterrorism efforts. Iran’s membership strengthens the SCO’s ability to address terrorism and promotes greater intelligence sharing, joint operations, and coordinated actions against terrorist organizations. This collaboration can assist India in combating cross-border terrorism and improving its security landscape.

Geopolitical balance: Iran’s inclusion in the SCO alters the geopolitical dynamics in the region. It brings together countries with varying strategic interests, including India, China, and Iran. India’s engagement with Iran through the SCO allows for better understanding, dialogue, and cooperation on regional and global issues, enabling India to play a more active role in shaping the organization’s agenda.