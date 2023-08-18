Exoskeleton development for Indian soldiers in high altitudes: Progress and challenges

Amid the intensifying focus on the India-China border issue, any effort to enhance the safety and efficiency of soldiers’ lives holds significant importance. Exoskeletons are emerging as a potential solution within modern troops’ arsenal, with the Armed Forces eagerly anticipating their deployment. However, despite years of research and development, the practical application of exoskeleton technology by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) remains pending.

Sources in the defence and security establishment told Financial Express Online that, “Exoskeleton technology is being developed by DRDO in collaboration with MSME under the TDF (Technology Development Fund) project. Also, DRDO is developing other versions of this technology independently.”

The DRDO’s TDF resource is being used to create specialized defence gear, with Army Design Board (ADB) overseeing five distinctive initiatives. “These ventures encompass diverse undertakings such as the Course Correctable Fuze, Exoskeleton technology, tools like the Ice Axe, Shovel, Boot Cramp-on, High Altitude Store-Carrying Drones, and Mandarin-English Translation tool,” sources quoted above explained.



In contrast, China has already introduced military-grade exoskeleton suits designed for tasks such as carrying ammunition. China’s progress in this field was evident when its border defence troops utilized non-powered exoskeleton suits in 2020 for tasks like supply delivery and patrols. These suits provided operational advantages, including reducing the load burden on soldiers and enhancing their capabilities in high-altitude and demanding environments.

Adding, “User feedback is crucial for the development of effective solutions. Operational deployment of exoskeletons would provide valuable insights for refining the technology and ensuring its suitability for Indian troops, particularly as they face the challenges of harsh winters in locations like the Galwan Valley.”

Soldiers stationed in high-altitude regions such as Siachen and Ladakh require specialized equipment and clothing to facilitate movement, ensure proper rest, and protect them from extreme weather conditions. Exoskeletons, worn over regular uniforms or combat gear, augment a soldier’s strength and reduce fatigue, making it easier to navigate challenging terrains and thin oxygen environments.



To expedite the progress of projects like exoskeleton development, suggestions have been made to involve institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and private sector companies. By leveraging external resources, India can accelerate the development process and overcome the current challenges associated with the DRDO’s limited resources.



Currently, the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) is the key DRDO lab spearheading exoskeleton research and development. Leveraging expertise in disciplines such as Biomedical/Biomechanics, actuators, and control systems, DEBEL aims to deliver a viable exoskeleton solution for Indian soldiers.



Exoskeleton systems are being designed to address specific military logistic applications involving tasks such as payload lifting, walking with loads, and unloading. Financial Express Online has reported previously that DRDO is exploring both passive and active exoskeleton approaches, each offering distinct benefits in terms of energy consumption and augmentation of soldier capabilities.