Honeywell is one of the oldest US defence OEMs to have started the indigenization trend in India. In 1983, Honeywell entered a strategic partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for license production and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) of military turboprop engines (TPE-331). More than 300 engines flying in India today, powering all Dorniers of Indian Armed Forces are maintained at Honeywell’s indigenized MRO at HAL.

“Another such partnership with HAL took place for Environment Control Systems in the early 2000’s. Today all HAL-built aircraft/helicopters, including LCA Tejas are operated with Honeywell Environment Control Systems and the MRO for the equipment is performed at HAL (Bangalore, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh),” Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India, tells Financial Express Online.

Also, “A Honeywell engine is on the HTT-40 trainer aircraft for HAL and is readying the facility to start manufacturing, Repair & Overhaul of the Engines,” he adds.

Following are excerpts from an exclusive interaction:

What is Honeywell Aerospace’s contribution to the ‘Make in India’ Initiative?

Honeywell is deeply engaged with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to integrate best-in-class offerings, Advanced Tech in key defence programs for next generation fighters, Navigation Sensors for Missile Systems, Submarine Navigation, Engines for UAVs, Powered Air Purifying Respirator, Naval Physical and SQUID based Magnetometer.

The company looks forward to partnering with Indian entities for the latest offerings in Electric & Hybrid Propulsion, Fuel Cells, Advanced Air Mobility, Applied AI & Autonomy leveraging the newly formed initiative on Critical Emerging Technology (iCET) framework or otherwise.

On the other hand, Honeywell also has been leading the development of the supply ecosystem for the Aerospace industry in India. We remain committed to be at the forefront to meet the growing needs of customers globally and foster partnerships with Indian aviation and aerospace companies. Last few years, Honeywell in partnership with our suppliers has moved up the value chain from simple components to complex assemblies which we are focusing our efforts on in India.

Tell us more about Honeywell’’s plans around air mobility

Honeywell Aerospace at Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) is taking bold strides in the Advanced Air Mobility industry. With a keen focus on AAM, the Aerospace division is harnessing cutting-edge technologies for potential applications in this emerging sector. Honeywell’s expertise in engines, avionics, and aircraft components positions it as a technological leader in UAM.

Central to this journey is Honeywell’s commitment to helping create a future where urban air mobility and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are ubiquitous. By utilizing existing Honeywell technology, modifying existing technology based on input from customers in the Advanced Air Mobility space, and developing new, state-of-the art technology, like autonomy and ground control station offering, Honeywell has a specialized technology portfolio for this nascent market. A groundbreaking outdoor laboratory in Madurai, equivalent to half a football field, is dedicated to drone training, underlining the company’s dedication to fostering future talent. This facility, set to launch in September will serve as a hub for college students seeking hands-on drone experience, laying the foundation for innovation and skill development.

A dedicated team works on the development of navigation solutions with novel sensors like multi spectral cameras, lidars and radars. Honeywell’s comprehensive approach to UAM and its strategic focus on unmanned aerial systems position it at the forefront of aerospace technology. As the industry embraces UAM, the company is poised to redefine aviation’s future.

What is the roadmap for Honeywell Aero India?

Honeywell’s keen anticipation of substantial growth within the Aerospace India sphere resonates with the escalating demand inherent in the aviation sector. Our formidable global presence in the aerospace industry encompasses diverse segments, spanning global airlines, cargo enterprises, general aviation, helicopters, space endeavours, and emerging transportation solutions.

Honeywell Aerospace’s roadmap for Aerospace India signifies a resolute commitment to elevating our prowess in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Services and Connectivity, Mechanical components, power systems, aircraft lighting systems and the next generation cockpit products such as Honeywell Anthem, epitomizing a strategic trajectory spanning the next six to seven years.

Also Read Indian Coast Guard deftly carries out mid-sea medical evacuation of mariner on foreign vessel

Integral to our roadmap is an unequivocal focus on AAM solutions, which we believe provides a baseline for scaling to larger commercial and military applications in the future and a special emphasis on trailblazing advancements in cargo based Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Emblematic of this commitment is our establishment of an expansive outdoor laboratory in Madurai, akin to a football field in size, dedicated to drone training. This initiative aligns with our broader educational initiative, engaging college students in this transformative domain.

Within cockpit systems, Honeywell Anthem draws on the company’s deep aerospace experience and marks Honeywell’s first cloud-connected cockpit system that can be customized for virtually every type of aircraft, from passenger planes and business aircraft to defence, general aviation and advanced air-mobility (AAM) vehicles. In fact, the first awards for Honeywell Anthem are in the Advanced Air Mobility space and will be coming to market in the next few years.

Honeywell Anthem is a new revolutionary flight deck that has an intuitive user interface, unprecedented situational awareness that improves safety, unparalleled connectivity, and a modular and highly scalable design

Honeywell India plays a pivotal role in contributing to the HTT-40 program, spanning engineering, supply chains, manufacturing, and training.

The company has one of the broadest mechanical portfolios in the industry with strong technical functionality and increased efficiency.

At the heart of technology and innovation are the world class labs at Honeywell with versatile capabilities including EMI/EMC, Vibration, Shock and thermal testing.

As we move to the future, Honeywell’s focus is on leveraging the power of SaaS (Software as a service) and global in-flight connectivity to drive more efficient and profitable operations for regional airlines.

And the company’s aerospace innovation lies in Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS), a global engineering and technology powerhouse. HTS India Aerospace has a three-decade presence, and a team of over 2,200 engineering professionals. With an impressive cadence of approximately 100 patents filed annually, HTS India Aerospace underscores our dedication to pioneering engineering.

What technologies that are developed by Honeywell are going to be game-changers in space?

Honeywell has consistently spearheaded transformative technologies that are reshaping the aerospace landscape, redefining safety, efficiency, and passenger experience across various aviation dimensions.

One such innovation is our revolutionary aerial transportation and logistics. Honeywell is the leader for UAM Fly-by-Wire, avionics with simplified vehicle operations and high assurance detect and avoid systems.

Honeywell Micro Vapor Cycle System represents a lightweight, low-maintenance and energy-efficient thermal management system that uses advanced technology to generate cold air or liquid to cool cabins, electronic components and batteries. The new system is specifically designed for emerging air taxi, vertical takeoff and electric aircraft.

Honeywell’s proficiency extends to predictive and prescriptive maintenance, leveraging intelligent algorithms to forecast maintenance needs and alert maintenance teams, minimizing downtime and ensuring seamless operations.

Honeywell is also developing a new fly by wire system, smaller than a paperback book as the next leap towards autonomous vehicles.

State of the art research is being conducted in computer vision, artificial neural networks, language processing and other areas of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to bring these emerging technologies with high reliability which is unparalleled in the field of aviation.

Honeywell is at the forefront of the connected aircraft movement with reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime. Honeywell covers the gamut of aviation connectivity needs – including satellite communications hardware, flexible airtime service plans, and subscription services and features to help aerospace customers to optimize the connectivity experience.

In the power generation realm, Honeywell’s development of the 1-Megawatt generator, in partnership with the Honeywell HGT1700 auxiliary power unit (APU), showcases company’s commitment to sustainable aviation, offering a high-capacity turbogenerator that runs on aviation biofuel.

Honeywell’s century of experience has yielded technologies that modernize existing fleets through software retrofits, improving flight operation, navigation, safety and promises significant maintenance savings, a testament to the company’s dedication to efficiency and innovation.

In summary, Honeywell’s influence on aerospace technology is evident in the reimagining of aviation safety, efficiency, and passenger well-being. From predictive maintenance algorithms to products for autonomous vehicles, and megawatt generators to intelligent cockpit systems, Honeywell’s innovations propel the aerospace industry toward a progressive future.

How has Honeywell Aerospace contributed to nurturing local talent and fostering engineering excellence in India’s aerospace sector?

Honeywell in India has contributed to the Aerospace industry for 30 years. We have engaged local talent across Honeywell India sites, with increasing responsibilities in various facets of Aerospace Technology, engineering, supply chain, customer support, and others, being a provider of engines, avionics systems, and advanced components for commercial aircraft. Now we are already moving to the UAM sector as a paramount arena for harnessing pioneering technologies.

Our first priority over years has been to create an Aerospace mindset for our engineers through domain intensive learning programs and special initiatives like Private Pilot license, Drone Pilot experiences, and Flight Simulator opportunities. This enables our engineers to create New Product Innovations across next generation programs in avionics, engines, APUs, connectivity, AAM, and others

Our aerospace working model provides opportunities for our engineers to seamlessly interact, design and contribute to global Aerospace programs, along with Global/India customers and domain veterans across Honeywell.

Honeywell has multiple engagements with prestigious Indian Universities including IITs to co-create, innovate and nurture upcoming talent with an aerospace mindset. Honeywell Aerospace team is collaborating with Indian School of Business (ISB) and nurturing students with Experience Learning Program. It is giving them the opportunity to understand fast growing aviation connectivity business in High Growth Regions. University collaboration in the aerospace domain with IITs is providing opportunities for students and professors to solve niche problems along with Honeywell Engineering Experts to deliver world class engineering solutions to local and global aerospace customers and fostering student learning experience.

Honeywell’s Make in India commitment is visible in the year on year increasing number of regional supplier engagements contributing to aerospace product releases.

This clearly indicates our strong focus to sustain investment in local talent and build #Futureshapers, while we continue to deliver Honeywell and India success stories.