Exclusive: Embraer President & CEO says Brazil-India partnership promising, C-390 Millennium game-changer for India

India and Brazil, two nations sharing striking similarities in demography, geography, cultural diversity, and economic growth trajectories, are poised to further harness their strong ties. As Brazil and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, the potential for these countries to reach greater heights is obvious. Notably, Brazil is set to preside over the G20 in 2024, a milestone that amplifies the significance of their partnership. Amidst this backdrop, defence cooperation between the two nations is deepening, with defence delegations from Brazil heading to India.



Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO of Embraer, sheds light on these developments in an exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online. His presence at the B20 Summit in New Delhi, co-chairing the Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment Task Force, underlines the shared aspirations and diversity of ideas across these two nations.

Following are edited excerpts of the conversation on the eve of the B20 meet-

Convergence in Defence and Space: Brazil-India Partnership

Embraer’s products and systems span various sectors, from defence and security to commercial, executive, and urban air mobility. As a company with a legacy dating back to 1969, it has consistently designed, built, and introduced aircraft, achieving an unparalleled pace of development since 2000. He highlights the broader impact Embraer has made, connecting people, families, and businesses through accessible air travel. This echoes India’s G20 Presidency theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “The World Is One Family.”



Gomes Neto emphasizes the potential for continued partnerships between Embraer and Indian institutions or companies. Notably, he cites the successful collaboration with the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in developing the ERJ145 AEW&C, known as Netra. The collaboration exemplifies the strength of joint efforts in defence and aerospace, aligning with India’s vision of self-reliance and boosting national security in an evolving global landscape.



Elevating Civil Aviation: A Joint Aspiration

Turning to civil aviation, Embraer’s CEO acknowledges India’s drive to transform its airports into aviation hubs and enhance regional connectivity. He notes that Embraer’s aircraft are specialists in unlocking the potential of regional connectivity, evident from airlines worldwide operating the E-Jets.

Unveiling the C-390 Millennium: A Game-Changer for India

He further shares insights into the C-390 Millennium, which achieved Full Operational Capability (FOC) with the Brazilian Air Force in April 2023. The FOC certificate underscores its readiness to fulfil missions as designed. He highlights the C-390’s versatility, from air-to-air/in-flight refuelling (AAR) to medical evacuation, airborne troop and cargo transport, firefighting, and more. The aircraft’s ability to operate on short or unpaved runways showcases its ruggedness.



According to him, Embraer’s commitment to high reliability and efficiency is evident through the platform’s minimal maintenance requirements and rapid reconfiguration using conversion kits. Its operational capabilities at high altitudes align with India’s needs, particularly in the Northern sector.

The modern features of the C-390 and its efficient mission completion rate allow the aircraft to be part of a quick response team to address issues along India’s vast borders or within.

Another important element of the C-390 Millennium is that it requires fewer on-demand inspections and maintenance, combined with proven highly reliable systems and components, which reduces the time on the ground and overall operating costs. This equates to excellent dispatch rates (reliability, maintainability, and availability) and low life-cycle costs.

Future Prospects: A Continuation of Dialogue

Since the C-390’s presence in India during AeroIndia in February 2023, productive discussions have transpired. He looks forward to extending these conversations, strengthening the value proposition of the C-390 and fostering a collaborative future between Brazil and India.



In the ever-evolving landscape of global partnerships, the convergence of Brazil and India holds promise. With defence, aerospace, civil aviation, and mutual aspirations for connectivity and progress, these nations are on a trajectory to realize their shared goals. As diplomatic ties flourish and collaborative efforts deepen, the sky is the limit for this dynamic alliance.