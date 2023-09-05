Ex Trishul: India’s Military Strength on Display along eastern Ladakh

In a significant move, India has launched a massive military exercise along its borders with China and Pakistan. This exercise involves the Indian Air Force (IAF) deploying its most advanced assets, including fighter jets like Rafale and air defence systems like S-400, MRSAM, and Spyder.



The timing of this exercise (Sept 4-14) is crucial, as India is preparing to host the G-20 summit, bringing global leaders to its capital, Delhi. To ensure the safety of this high-profile event, IAF will be responsible for securing the airspace. This summit is historic, as it will witness over 20 world leaders converging in India, a scale not seen in decades.

The current exercise, named “Trishul,” focuses on the northern borders with China and Pakistan and aims to provide comprehensive air defence cover for the G-20 summit. Delhi and its surroundings will witness the deployment of various defensive and offensive assets.



During the G-20 preparations, fighters like Mirage 2000 and Rafale will conduct Combat Air Patrols (CAPs). Additionally, air defence systems, including anti-aircraft guns, the Akash system with a 25-kilometer range, and the MRSAM with a nearly 70-kilometer range, have been stationed in and around Delhi. The formidable S-400 air defence system will be active, offering continuous multi-layer protection. India’s Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&CS) will also play a pivotal role during the G-20 summit.



To bolster security further, anti-drone systems have been implemented to safeguard against potential threats.



Simultaneously, the Indian Army is conducting its exercises in Ladakh. More troops have been deployed before the harsh winter sets in, while those scheduled for rotation have been temporarily retained. This temporary surge in troop density in Ladakh, including specialized mountain warfare units and Para commandos, is part of a routine seasonal exercise to ensure preparedness for the winter months.



In summary, India’s military is flexing its muscles along its borders and airspace while preparing to welcome world leaders for the G-20 summit. These exercises demonstrate India’s commitment to security and readiness to handle a gathering of global significance.

The G-20 is a gathering of major world powers, including the US, the UK, China, Russia, and the European Union, alongside India. The responsibility of ensuring a secure environment for such a distinguished assembly rests on India’s shoulders.