Ex BRIGHT STAR-23: Indian Navy reaches Egypt

Written by FE Online
Updated:
NAVY
Over the course of two intense weeks, the naval forces engage in rigorous training and operations. (FE)

INS Sumedha arrived in Alexandria, Egypt, on a clear September day in 2023, as part of the monumental ‘Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23’. This international military extravaganza brings together naval forces from 34 nations, making it the largest joint military exercise ever conducted in the Middle East & North Africa region.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the exercise is strategically divided into two phases, each serving a unique purpose. The Harbor Phase, characterized by cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports competitions, and meticulous planning sessions, fosters cooperation and camaraderie among the participating forces. It’s not just about honing military skills; it’s about building relationships and understanding among diverse cultures.

Then comes the Sea Phase, where the true test of naval prowess unfolds. Complex and high-intensity exercises dominate this phase, encompassing cross deck flying operations, anti-surface manoeuvres, and anti-aircraft exercises, including live weapon firing drills. This is where the participating nations showcase their military might and their ability to seamlessly work together in challenging scenarios.

For the Indian Navy, this marks a historic moment as it debuts its participation in Exercise BRIGHT STAR. This exercise also sees the involvement of naval ships from various Friendly Foreign Navies, further emphasizing the global importance of this event.

Over the course of two intense weeks, the naval forces engage in rigorous training and operations. The objective is clear – to reaffirm their capacity to operate as a unified, integrated force. This unity is vital for safeguarding maritime security and ensuring global stability, and it’s achieved through collaborative training and mutual understanding.

Leading the charge is INS Sumedha, under the command of Commander MC Chandeep. This vessel represents the pinnacle of Indian naval engineering – the third ship of the indigenously built Saryu class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPV). These vessels are designed for long-endurance missions and are equipped with a formidable arsenal of weapons and sensors. Additionally, they have the capability to embark an integral helicopter, further expanding their operational versatility.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 16:53 IST

