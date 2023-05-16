Ex Ajeya Warrior: Indian and British troops set new benchmark of interoperability

Indian and British troops have successfully completed a fortnight long Ex Ajeya Warrior in Salisbury, England and set new benchmarks of joint venture and interoperability. The troops also shared experiences gained during different counter terrorists and insurgency operations. Exercise Ajeya Warrior with the UK is important in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism.

About the drill

During the exercise which started off on April 27 and concluded on May 11, the focus was on urban and semi-urban warfare under the UN mandate and also on interoperability.

From the UK soldiers of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles and Indian Army soldiers from the Bihar Regiment participated in the exercise and also carried with them indigenous weapons and equipment.

And, under extremely challenging conditions, the troops of both sides trained together within a multi-domain environment. According to officials the exercise scenario was designed to reflect contemporary real work challenges, and during the drill was supported by cyber assets, armour and aviation.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the scope of the exercise involved at the Battalion level a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX). And the troops from both sides had engaged in different missions which helped in testing their operational acumen in different simulated situations and also to showcase and refine their tactical skills.

And also gave an opportunity to hone their skills in dealing with contemporary multi-domain operations and to showcase their capabilities and emerging military technologies as part of their efforts towards modernization.

Strategic Partnership

To give a further boost to bilateral relations between the countries and build a stronger strategic partnership, Ex Ajeya Warrior biennial training event helped increase understanding about each other’s military tactics and capabilities, which is very critical for the partnership. This bilateral exercise involving the armies of both countries is conducted alternatively in India and the UK. In 2021, the exercise in India was conducted at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021.

On May 11, soon after the missions of drill were completed India’s High Commissioner to the UK, V Doraiswami and Defence Advisor, Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill interacted with the troops of India and the UK.