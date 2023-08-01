EU Commissioner Helena Dalli to Address G20 Ministerial Conference

The G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment in Gandhinagar, India, is set to witness the participation of European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli. As the EU representative, Commissioner Dalli will play a significant role in the conference themed “Women-led Inclusive Development as Cusp of Inter-Generational Transformation.”

On August 2nd, Commissioner Dalli will be present at the opening session of the Ministerial Conference, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre. During this event, she will deliver the EU’s Ministerial Statement, with a special focus on the session dedicated to Education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Highlighting the importance of global discussions on women’s rights and gender equality, Commissioner Dalli will emphasize how platforms like the G20 contribute to mainstreaming equality across various policy areas. She will share insights from the EU’s experience in establishing an institutional framework that ensures gender equality perspectives at all stages of decision-making, from policy development to implementation. Additionally, she will express the EU’s eagerness to learn from successful practices in other countries that promote women’s empowerment.

Addressing the crucial topic of Education and STEM, Commissioner Dalli will shed light on the detrimental impact of gender stereotypes on societies. These stereotypes hinder the aspirations of both women and men, perpetuating the belief that certain careers are exclusively meant for a particular gender. For example, the prevailing notion that STEM fields are for men and caregiving professions are for women holds no place in the 21st century. Consequently, men dominate the digital sector workforce at 80 percent, highlighting the need for renewed efforts to encourage women’s participation in STEM fields.

To counter these stereotypes, Commissioner Dalli will advocate for specialized training courses and programs that attract and retain more women in STEM disciplines. By breaking down these barriers, empowering women in STEM will not only enhance gender equality but also contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

Commissioner Helena Dalli’s participation in the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment signifies the EU’s commitment to fostering women-led inclusive development and promoting gender equality on a global scale. Through open discussions and the exchange of successful practices, this conference aims to empower women across all sectors, driving inter-generational transformation and paving the way for a more equitable future.