Empowering Women for Climate Action: Commonwealth Ministers, India Included, Unveil Bold Roadmap

Women’s affairs ministers from Commonwealth nations, including delegates from India, have solidified a groundbreaking roadmap aimed at amplifying efforts to attain gender equality and empower women and girls, particularly within the realm of climate action. Hosted by the Government of The Bahamas, the Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Meeting took place from August 21 to 23, 2023, in the capital city of Nassau.

This innovative roadmap emerged from extensive three-day deliberations amongst ministers during their triennial Commonwealth gathering in The Bahamas this week. Crafted with insights from various stakeholders, including survivors of domestic violence, representatives from civil society, and women with disabilities, the roadmap reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing inequality.

The commitment within this roadmap spans a range of key Commonwealth priority areas, outlining strategies for the years ahead. These encompass bolstering women’s participation in climate finance, providing greater support for women with disabilities, expanding economic opportunities for women, enhancing their representation in decision-making spheres, and fortifying safeguards against gender-based violence.

This landmark roadmap encapsulates the collective sentiments of ministers, who represent a staggering 2.5 billion individuals across the Commonwealth, as conveyed in their conclusive statement on August 23, 2023. The roadmap is set to be further considered by leaders at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa next year.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, hailed the roadmap as “remarkably significant,” underscoring the disproportionately adverse impacts endured by millions of women and girls due to injustice, climate change, violence, and discrimination. Her sentiments resoundingly highlight the Commonwealth’s resolute commitment to ensuring women’s and girls’ inclusion in sustainable development and climate justice endeavors.

Patricia Scotland affirmed, “The accomplishments of this meeting unequivocally convey the Commonwealth’s determination to lead by example, fostering an equitable tomorrow for the vast population of 2.5 billion inhabiting our Commonwealth.”

In a bid to facilitate the roadmap’s implementation, ministers have embraced a comprehensive reporting framework, designed to monitor gender equality priorities within the Commonwealth. This framework will enable regular progress assessments based on predefined indicators and will be managed through a ministerial action group, charged with surmounting obstacles hindering positive progress.

Recognizing the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls, ministers exchanged successful strategies for aiding them in overcoming these effects in their respective nations. Furthermore, ministers and senior officials urged the Commonwealth to champion an inclusive ‘Loss and Damage Fund’ that equitably supports the needs of women and girls.

Leading the meeting was Obediah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development of The Bahamas. Reflecting on the gathering, Minister Wilchcombe expressed gratitude for the substantive outcomes, emphasizing the collective commitment to implementing tangible change through the roadmap.

He stated, “We have a tangible roadmap emerging from this assembly that not only The Bahamas but other nations will adhere to. Our aim is to effect meaningful change. This meeting propels us to higher ground and accelerates our pace in following this roadmap.”

Recognizing the pivotal role of involving men and boys in combating gender-based violence, ministers embraced the launch of Secretary-General Patricia Scotland’s ‘For the Women in my Life’ campaign. Set to be deployed across the Commonwealth, this initiative will delicately engage men and boys as active allies in addressing violence against women and girls.