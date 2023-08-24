Empowering India’s Armed Forces: DAC gives approvals worth Rs 7,800 crore fuel operational excellence

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) recently approved proposals totaling Rs 7,800 crore to bolster the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. Chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC meeting on August 24, 2023, greenlit capital acquisition plans that are set to have a significant impact.

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force, the DAC granted an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the acquisition and installation of an Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters, falling under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. The introduction of this EW Suite, to be sourced from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), promises to substantially enhance the survivability of the helicopters, contributing to improved efficiency.

The DAC’s decision also encompassed the AoN for obtaining a Ground-Based Autonomous System tailored for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments. This autonomous system is projected to revolutionize various operations, including unmanned surveillance, logistical delivery of essentials such as ammunition, fuel, and spares, as well as casualty evacuation within the battlefield.

Further diversifying the scope of enhancement, the DAC approved the procurement of a 7.62×51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and a Bridge Laying Tank (BLT). The inclusion of the LMG is anticipated to elevate the combat capabilities of the infantry forces, while the introduction of the BLT is poised to facilitate swifter movement of the Mechanised Forces.

Another development is the DAC’s nod for the procurement of Ruggedized Laptops and Tablets for the Indian Army, as part of Project Shakti. Notably, all the procurements are set to be sourced exclusively from domestic vendors, aligning with the country’s commitment to self-reliance and domestic manufacturing.

In a strategic move to augment the operational potential of the MH-60R Helicopters belonging to the Indian Navy, the DAC granted AoN for the acquisition of weapons tailored for these helicopters. This decision holds the promise of significantly enhancing the Navy’s capabilities and effectiveness in various maritime scenarios.

In conclusion, the DAC’s recent approvals signify a momentous stride towards fortifying the Armed Forces’ operational capacities. The AoNs granted for these initiatives pave the way for the realization of enhanced efficiency, survivability, and combat prowess across different branches of the Armed Forces.