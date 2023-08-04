Empowering Dreams: Infinity Learn Launches ‘Pledge 76’ to honour heroes

Ahead of Independence Day, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, a edtech platform, unveiled its initiative, “Pledge 76: Igniting Minds, Honouring Heroes.” This initiative is a dedication to the courageous children of the country’s valiant men, who laid down their lives for the nation.

Embracing the spirit of independence, Infinity Learn is steadfast in its commitment to laying a robust foundation for the future, says a company statement. The brand offers an exceptional 76 percent scholarship on total fees to the children of brave defence, paramilitary, police, and allied forces personnel. This initiative aims to realise the dreams of these aspiring students, providing specialized coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET, paving the way for them to become remarkable engineers or doctors, and offering Foundation courses for Grades 8-13.



This scholarship transcends mere educational support; it is a powerful tribute, showcasing admiration and respect for the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of their heroic parents. Infinity Learn stands firm in its mission to shape the ambitions of these deserving individuals, ensuring they have every opportunity to pursue their learning aspirations and carve out a brilliant future.

Also Read Addressing Shortage of Officers in Indian Army

Expressing his commitment to “Pleadge 76” President & CEO, Ujjwal Singh, said that it goes beyond a support programme which is a testament to the appreciation and care for the brave men and their families. Through this initiative, Infinity Learn seeks to demonstrate unwavering support and encouragement for their children’s futures, igniting their dreams and opening doors to the finest educational possibilities.



With an impressive track record boasting over three million registered users and 750K paid users since its inception, Infinity Learn remains dedicated to empowering learners and fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture. By providing robust solutions and a comprehensive question bank, Infinity Learn aims to make a significant impact on the educational journey of its scholarship recipients.