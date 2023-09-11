Empowering Defence Innovation: The 2023 North Tech Symposium

The North Tech Symposium, a three-day event organized by Northern Command, served as an exceptional platform to showcase state-of-the-art technologies and innovative products. These solutions address the intricate challenges encountered by our dedicated security forces operating in this sector. The symposium, often referred to as the North Tech Symposium, is an event that not only highlights advancements but also fosters collaboration between the Indian defence industry and the Army.

The technologies and products displayed at this event, covered a broad spectrum of critical areas. Among the prominent themes were surveillance and situational awareness, tactical mobility, firepower enhancement, soldier and force protection, advanced communications systems, combat medical facilities, robotics, simulators, and training aids, to name just a few. These innovations, presented by a multitude of brilliant minds, converge under the umbrella of HQ Northern Command.

The core theme of this interactive platform was aligned with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative. It emphasized the importance of indigenous production and self-reliance in defence technology. The symposium received enthusiastic participation from nearly 180 Indian defence companies, including MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), DPSU (Defence Public Sector Undertakings), and the Simulator Development Division, among others.

The symposium’s resounding success earned praises from the GOC-in-C (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief) of Northern Command. He applauded the innovative spirit of the vendors and participants alike. His conviction in the wealth of indigenous technologies available reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” project. The symposium was not just a standalone event; it marked the dawn of a new era in indigenous defence production that promises to become the backbone of our nation.

What sets the 2023 edition apart is its unique venue. For the first time in its 15-year history, the North Tech Symposium will be hosted over three days, from September 11 to 13, at a civil establishment – the prestigious IIT Jammu. This groundbreaking move exemplifies the commitment to synergize the requirements of the Indian Army with the potential and capabilities of academia and the industry, facilitated by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) at the IIT Jammu campus.

IIT Jammu, established in August 2016 and expanded to a sprawling 25-acre campus (with plans for future expansion to 400 acres in 2018), stands as one of the 23 IITs in India. It specializes in cutting-edge areas like Communications and Cyber applications, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Biomedical Research, Catalysis, and Synthesis.

The North Tech Symposium, jointly organized by HQ Northern Command, SIDM, and IIT Jammu, was inaugurated by distinguished figures, including Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, AVSM, YSM, VSM, and Lt Governors of UT of Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) and UT of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, who were also present at the inaugural event.