Empowering defence collaboration: Brazil and India unite to shape future security landscape

In an effort to further deepen defence cooperation, in the upcoming weeks, India is set to welcome two significant defence delegations from Brazil. These visits, occurring later this month and early next month, mark a crucial step towards fostering collaboration between the two nations.

The primary aim of the visit is to enhance the Brazil-India defence partnership, focusing on strategic alliances, technological advancements, and the shared goals of both countries in safeguarding their national sovereignty through cooperation.

Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that the Chief of the Armed Forces from Brazil will visit India in August. The visit will commence in Delhi for talks before proceeding to Bangalore.

These visits closely follow the LAAD (DefExpo) event earlier this year in Rio, where India’s Ministry of Defence showcased various defence platforms. Representatives from Defence Research and Development Organisation, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Yantra India Ltd., Bharat Electronics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., and the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos were present. Private sector was represented by Kanpur based MKU Ltd.

Also, in the month of May a high level delegation led by Joint Secretary Anurag Bajpai was in the South American nation and had meetings with the top leadership in the Ministry of Defence. MDL officials had also visited Brazil and had meetings with the top Brazilian Navy officials.

The focus was on identifying areas in the defence sector where the two countries can collaborate.

The forthcoming delegation, expected to arrive around August 28, will concentrate on missile systems like the Akash and Astra Missiles. They will also explore the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) ‘Tejas,’ the LCA mid-air refueling system, and the WhAP platform. Apart from discussions in Delhi, the delegation will visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Brazil is keen on collaborating in areas such as aircraft manufacturing, satellite building, space control, electronic warfare, cyber defence, and the exchange of raw materials. To overcome challenges in establishing identical factories, both countries aim to leverage their strengths for a productive resource exchange while avoiding trade embargoes.

Another delegation is scheduled for September, with a focus on Coastal Systems. A contract with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) to acquire Offshore Patrol Vessels is expected to be firmed up. Additionally, Brazil is working on nuclear-powered attack submarines equipped with cruise missile systems and is modernizing its existing submarine fleet. During their visit to MDL, discussions will center on collaborative efforts for submarine maintenance and repairs. This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of these platforms through mid-life refits and potentially incorporate BrahMos-NG systems.

In an earlier interaction General Luis Antônio Duizit Brito, former Secretary of Defence Products Division in Brazil, highlighted the deepening naval cooperation between the two nations. These visits and interactions underscore the strengthening ties between Brazil and India in defence and technology, as they work together to address common challenges and opportunities on a global stage.