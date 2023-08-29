Empowering defence collaboration: Brazil and India unite to shape future security landscape

Commander of Brazilian Army General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva accompanied by an official delegation is on a six day visit to India. This is the first time that Commander of the Brazilian Army has travelled to India and this visit comes ahead of the G20 Summit where the President of Brazil will be participating and will ceremonially take over the presidency of G20.

On day one of his maiden visit (August 29, 2023) General Tomas called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff and they exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues.

Both sides also discussed issues pertaining to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies. He later called on General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff and interacted with Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary. These discussions underscored the shared goals of enhancing defence cooperation and collaboration between the two nations. The Brazilian commander also engaged in interactions with senior officers at the Army Headquarters, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas. These engagements exemplify the commitment to mutual growth and shared excellence in military best practices.

The visit is a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the armed forces of the two countries. Earlier in the day General Tomas paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial on August 29. And this was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

According to the itinerary, on Thursday (Aug 31, 2023) the Brazilian Army General is also slated to witness manoeuvre and firing of various weapon platforms at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. The firing will demonstrate the capabilities of weapon systems possessed by the Indian Army including indigenous weapon systems.

The visit of General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva underlines the deep- rooted bond between the armies of India and Brazil. This visit not only strengthens military cooperation but also reinforces the commitment of both nations to collaborative security efforts, global peace and prosperity.

Financial Express Online had reported of the visit recently where the primary aim is to enhance the Brazil-India defence partnership, focusing on strategic alliances, technological advancements, and the shared goals of both countries in safeguarding their national sovereignty through cooperation.

These visits closely follow the LAAD (DefExpo) event earlier this year in Rio, where India’s Ministry of Defence showcased various defence platforms. Representatives from Defence Research and Development Organisation, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Yantra India Ltd., Bharat Electronics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., and the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos were present. Private sector was represented by Kanpur based MKU Ltd.

Also, in the month of May a high level delegation led by Joint Secretary Anurag Bajpai was in the South American nation and had meetings with the top leadership in the Ministry of Defense. MDL officials had also visited Brazil and had meetings with the top Brazilian Navy officials.

The focus was on identifying areas in the defence sector where the two countries can collaborate.

The forthcoming delegation, expected to arrive around August 28, will concentrate on missile systems like the Akash and Astra Missiles. They will also explore the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) ‘Tejas,’ the LCA mid-air refueling system, and the WhAP platform. Apart from discussions in Delhi, the delegation will visit Hindustan Aeronautics and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Brazil is keen on collaborating in areas such as aircraft manufacturing, satellite building, space control, electronic warfare, cyber defence, and the exchange of raw materials. To overcome challenges in establishing identical factories, both countries aim to leverage their strengths for a productive resource exchange while avoiding trade embargoes.

Early next month the Commander of the Brazilian Navy is scheduled to visit India and the focus will be on Coastal Systems and a contract with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) to acquire Offshore Patrol Vessels is expected to be firmed up. Additionally, Brazil is working on nuclear-powered attack submarines equipped with cruise missile systems and is modernizing its existing submarine fleet. During their visit to MDL, discussions will center on collaborative efforts for submarine maintenance and repairs. This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of these platforms through mid-life refits and potentially incorporate BrahMos-NG systems.

In an earlier interaction General Luis Antônio Duizit Brito, former Secretary of Defence Products Division in Brazil, highlighted the deepening naval cooperation between the two nations. These visits and interactions underscore the strengthening ties between Brazil and India in defence and technology, as they work together to address common challenges and opportunities on a global stage.

India-Brazil Defence Cooperation

Highlighting the `Make in India’ as an extraordinary opportunity, former ambassador of Brazil to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, had told Financial Express Online that “the defence and security are central components of the Plan of Action of our strategic partnership with India. Our two countries are complementary in this area.”

The Plan of Action for the Brazil-India strategic partnership was signed at the end of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2020.

The two countries have a multifaceted relationship which is based on values and a convergence of views on many global issues. Both countries are cooperating bilaterally and multilaterally at various foras including the United Nations, BRICS, IBSA, G20, and ISA.

Supported by the missions of Brazil & India, in 2020 a webinar was organized by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) & the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE).

According to the Indian envoy to Brazil, Suresh K Reddy, the focus is on the “Triple-Helix” approach which is followed by the South American nation which lays emphasis on innovation and R&D for its army, navy and air force.

Ambassador Reddy also urged the Indian industries to look at Brazil’s divisional market for technological partnerships and joint ventures.

Joint Ventures in Defence present in India

BesidesCBC of Brazil, the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer, and SSS Defence, there is another joint venture, another Brazilian company Taurus Armas S.A., and Jindal Defence.

The JV was inked in 2020 on the sidelines of the 1st Brazil–India Defence Industry Dialogue of the India-Brazil Business Forum (IBBF), which was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian industry chambers.

And, the JV Company set up at Hisar (Haryana) with equity participation from both in the equity ratio of 51:49 is to manufacture small arms under Transfer of Technology from Taurus, and in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedures (DPP).

Indian Defence Company in Brazil

So far, the only Indian company present in Brazil is UP based MKU Company. The company has been in Brazil for some years now and has executed defence contracts with Federal police, Military Police & Army.