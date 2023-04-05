Embraer’s C390 joins select group of aircrafts globally, achieves Full Operational Capability

The C-390 Millennium which is in the race for Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft requirements has achieved Full Operational Capability (FOC). This certification has been issued by the Institute of Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI in Portuguese). This, according to the company, is the Brazilian body which is responsible for certifying aircraft which are to be deployed for military purposes.

What is FOC?

The FOC certification actually confirms that the project has met all the requirements which have been defined by Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and it is fit to carry out all missions for which it has been designed.

According to Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense and Security with this certification the C390 joins a select group of aircraft in the world as the aircraft has redefined the military airlift and refueling space. Adding, “Air forces around the world are focused on matching their ever-evolving operational needs with their budgets, seeking a platform that can perform multiple missions, recognizing that today’s choice will affect their operational capabilities tomorrow.”

About the Aircraft

This aircraft has been developed under the stringent operational requirements of the Brazilian Air Force. The genesis of the transport aircraft is in the triple helix model and is the culmination of industry, government and academia. As part of the certification and development process more than 3,500 hours have been flown on the prototype aircraft under different conditions and in addition to this around 85,000 hours have been clocked in laboratory test benches and devices.

Brazil’s aerospace major Embraer has also started the delivery process in the FOC configuration of the sixth unit to the Air Force of Brazil and those aircraft which have been delivered earlier will have to be updated to have the certification. According to the company the aircraft which will be exported to other countries will all be FOC certified.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that C-390 is considered to be the modern military tactical transport aircraft of the new generation. And with its multi-mission offers unrivaled mobility, combined with low operating costs, operating flexibility and high productivity.

This aircraft has the capability to carry 26 tons payload as compared to other medium-sized military cargo aircraft. Embraer’s C390 can fly faster at a speed of 470 knots and farther. Is capable of performing a wide range of missions including dropping of cargo and troops, search and rescue, medical evaluation, humanitarian missions as well as operating on unpaved and temporary runways.

This aircraft also can be used as a tanker for refueling as well as receiving fuel from another C390 using the pods which are under the wings, this making it the only aircraft in the segment in the world, according to the official company statement.