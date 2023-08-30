Embraer’s C-390 Millennium Day in New Delhi Showcases Strong Commitment to India’s Defense Initiatives

Ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to the G20 Leaders Summit, Embraer concluded its C-390 Millennium Day in New Delhi. The event on Tuesday (Aug 29,2023) brought together important players from India’s aerospace and defense industry.

The event highlighted Embraer’s commitment to support India’s government initiatives of “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, stated, “The event was a great platform to deepen engagement with the players in the industry as we strengthen the case of the C-390 Millennium for India.”

Also Read Empowering defence collaboration: Brazil and India unite to shape future security landscape



According to him the discussions that took place on Tuesday have paved the way for the company to carve a unique proposition for India and the Indian Air Force.

Embraer has responded to the Indian Air Force’s Request For Information for a new fleet of Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) and offered the C-390 Millennium as the preferred platform. This aircraft was showcased at AeroIndia in February 2023, drawing attention as a modern tactical transport aircraft.

The C-390 Millennium offers exceptional mobility, combining high productivity and operational flexibility with low operating costs.

Key Features of the C-390:

It can carry a higher payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military cargo aircraft.

It achieves faster speeds (470 knots) and can cover longer distances.

The aircraft is versatile, performing various missions including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian operations. It can operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

As a Refueler:

Also Read IAF Helicopters Lead the Way: Rescuing Himachal Pradesh in Times of Disaster



The C-390 can perform aerial refueling, even receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods under its wings, a unique capability in its segment.

Since its operational debut with FAB in 2019, the C-390 has proven its capacity, reliability, and performance. The current fleet of six aircraft, designated KC-390, has accumulated over 9,500 flight hours. Operational availability stands at around 80 percent, with a mission completion rate above 99 percent. Portugal, Hungary, and the Netherlands have already ordered the C-390 Millennium.

Embraer maintains a significant presence in India with approximately 40 aircraft across defense, commercial aviation, and executive aviation sectors.