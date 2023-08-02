Embraer Paves the Way for Women in Technology with 50 Scholarships￼

Embraer, a leading aerospace company, has taken a significant step towards fostering gender diversity in the technology sector by offering 50 technological qualification scholarships exclusively for women. The third edition of the Embraer Social Tech Careers programme aims to create opportunities and promote professional inclusion for women in Brazil.



As part of this career acceleration programme, the selected students will undergo a comprehensive four-month technical course focused on data analysis and Python programming language. These skills are in high demand in various cutting-edge fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Embraer’s Vice President of People, ESG, and Corporate Communications, Andreza Alberto emphasizes that Embraer Social Tech is a powerful amalgamation of education and innovation, contributing to the development of a more inclusive society.

According to an official announcement by the aerospace company, the scholarship application process is now open until the first week of September. This initiative is carried out in collaboration with Gama Academy, an esteemed school that identifies talent and prepares professionals for the digital market in technology-related domains.

Upon successful completion of the four-month course, the participants will become part of Embraer and partner companies’ talent databases, making them eligible for future selection processes. The course will employ a boot camp methodology, offering remote immersive training that empowers students to develop essential skills and competencies required in the technology sector.



Embraer’s commitment to nurturing women’s talent in technology is a commendable step towards breaking gender barriers in the industry. By providing these scholarships and fostering skill development, the company not only strengthens its workforce but also plays a pivotal role in fostering a more inclusive and diverse technology landscape in Brazil.