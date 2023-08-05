Embracing Growth: Anant Maheshwari to lead Honeywell’s high growth region portfolio

Honeywell, a prominent US-based multinational, made a significant announcement today, appointing Anant Maheshwari as the President and CEO of its High Growth Region portfolio, effective September 4, 2023. Maheshwari will take over from Ben Driggs, who will be transitioning to another leadership role within the company. This development further elevates Maheshwari as a Corporate Officer of the Company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur, and will be stationed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The decision to bring Anant Maheshwari on board reflects Honeywell’s focus on sustained growth and success in its high growth regions. Kapur expressed confidence in Maheshwari’s ability to drive profitable development for the company, given his extensive experience across diverse industries. Maheshwari’s two-decade tenure at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016 saw him spearheading the launch of new businesses and leading mature business portfolios, culminating in his role as President of Honeywell India, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s high growth region strategy.

Prior to his new role at Honeywell, Maheshwari’s illustrious career included serving as the President and CEO of Microsoft India. During his time there, he achieved remarkable success in transforming Microsoft India into the fastest growth geography for the company, setting new benchmarks for business models. His track record in delivering impactful results across industries reinforces his suitability for the responsibility of expanding Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability within the high growth regions.

Maheshwari’s academic background is equally impressive, having earned an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 1998, where he graduated as an industry scholar. He also holds a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics from the esteemed Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

As he takes the reins as the President and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio, Maheshwari will be tasked with leading business growth across a vast array of geographies, including China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. His previous leadership roles at Honeywell and Microsoft have honed his capabilities to excel in this challenging new position.

Vimal Kapur expressed his gratitude to Ben Driggs for his exemplary service in overseeing the high growth region portfolio. Driggs’ leadership played a pivotal role in the record growth of these regions, yielding profitable results for Honeywell. Kapur further emphasized his excitement for Driggs as he embarks on his next leadership venture within the company.

The appointment of Anant Maheshwari signals a new chapter of growth and progress for Honeywell’s high growth regions. As the company strives to drive sustainable and profitable development, Maheshwari’s leadership is poised to propel Honeywell’s business forward and reinforce its position as a trailblazer in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability within these strategically vital regions.