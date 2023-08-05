Embarking on a remarkable journey: Illuminating India’s rich military legacy through a historic military heritage guided tour

An extraordinary collaboration between the United Services Institution of India (USI) and the leading technical education institution, PCTI, has created the inaugural Military Heritage Guided Tour at Hussainiwala in Firozpur district, Punjab, set to take place on August 12.

This unprecedented venture is generously supported by CSC-e-Governance India Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, ensuring seamless logistical support for this grand undertaking.

The strategic partnership between USI and PCTI, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signifies their shared commitment to explore and promote military heritage tourism across India. Together, they aim to uncover and celebrate the nation’s military legacy by identifying key heritage sites and transforming them into vibrant tourist destinations, open to both domestic and international visitors.

As per the terms of the MoU, USI will play a pivotal role in identifying and meticulously documenting potential tourist destinations of historical significance, while PCTI will orchestrate the guided tours, ensuring a seamless and enlightening experience for visitors. The local support and accessibility for these heritage sites will be facilitated through CSC – SPV’s vast network of Common Service Centers, cemented by an additional MoU between PCTI and CSC – e-Governance India Limited.

Maj Gen PK Goswami VSM, the deputy director general of USI, highlighted the importance of military heritage tourism, stating, “A considerable number of domestic and foreign tourists are deeply interested in exploring and commemorating our nation’s military triumphs and historic events. Military heritage tourism will undoubtedly captivate individuals intrigued by history, military affairs, and cultural heritage. Moreover, it will serve as a heartfelt attraction for veterans and their families, nurturing their emotional connection to these hallowed grounds.”

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, the Managing Director of CSC-SPV, echoed the sentiment, putting emphasis on, “Military heritage sites offer visitors a unique opportunity to delve into India’s military history, gain insights into pivotal battles and conflicts, and marvel at architectural wonders of the past. India boasts a diverse and extensive military heritage, with dynasties and empires leaving behind a treasure trove of historical sites and artifacts. The country also pays homage to its soldiers through an array of war memorials and museums, dedicated to preserving and honoring their sacrifices.”

Major (Retd) Sushil Goyal, the President & Managing Director of PCTI, stressed the importance of comprehensive conservation, accurate information dissemination, and effective marketing strategies. “These sites, while attracting visitors, demand meticulous preservation and accurate portrayal. We are committed to promoting historical awareness through well-maintained sites, accurate information, and a safe tourism experience.”

The selection of Hussainiwala as the pioneering circuit for this endeavor is deeply significant. The site holds historical importance as it witnessed significant battles during the 1965 and 1971 wars. Beyond its wartime relevance, Hussainiwala stands as a tribute to national heroes Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, with a National Martyr’s Memorial graced by an eternal flame symbolizing their valor. The renowned Border Retreat ceremony at Hussainiwala further signifies the peaceful coexistence and harmonious relations between India and Pakistan.

Adding to Hussainiwala’s allure is the Hussainiwala Barrage, a picturesque dam on the Sutlej River, serving as an irrigation lifeline for the surrounding agricultural lands. The idyllic ambiance of Hussainiwala, with its lush fields and serene environment, provides an oasis of tranquility and offers visitors an authentic glimpse into rural life in Punjab.

As the historic Military Heritage Guided Tour takes flight, it promises to kindle a renewed appreciation for India’s rich military legacy, offering an immersive journey through time, battles, and valor. This groundbreaking initiative not only preserves history but also invites visitors to stand witness to the remarkable stories etched in the heart of the nation’s military heritage.