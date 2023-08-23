Elevating Success: Ananth Technologies’ Integral Role in ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

Ananth Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, extended its warmest congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the resounding success achieved with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As a prominent contributor, ATL has participated in a multitude of launch vehicle and satellite endeavors under the ISRO banner, cementing its reputation as an invaluable partner in India’s space odyssey.

The company has designed and delivered an array of vital systems, including telemetry and telecommand systems, robust power management solutions, and cutting-edge DC-DC converters that serve as the mission’s backbone. According to the company statement, the high quality of ATL’s systems has consistently translated into exceptional performance during mission-critical operations, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence.

ATL’s pivotal role in the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle (LVM3) remains a crowning achievement, the statement added. The company’s engineers have played an instrumental role in the assembly of an extensive range of components. This includes on-board computing marvels, precision navigation systems, sophisticated control electronics, resilient telemetry systems, and ingenious power architectures, among others. ATL’s contributions extend beyond individual components to encompass interface packages that have been indispensable to various launch vehicles, including SLRU-BS, SCOUT-A, EMA-PSM power switching modules, stage-safe arm relay units, and strain gauge balancing units.

Also Read Growing trend of Indians exploring international investments amid an interconnected world

In a testament to the close collaboration between the two entities, Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD of Ananth Technologies (ATL), expressed gratitude to ISRO for entrusting ATL with the pivotal responsibility of engineering several mission-critical systems integral to the Chandrayaan-3 programme.

As ISRO continues to script history with its space missions, Ananth Technologies stands unwaveringly at its side, embodying the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and relentless pursuit of the stars. This enduring partnership symbolizes the harmonious fusion of brilliance and technology, propelling India’s space endeavors to unparalleled heights.