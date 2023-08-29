Elevating India’s Aerospace Ambitions: Embraer’s Vision for Robust Collaboration in MTA Initiative

Ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s forthcoming visit to participate in the G20 Leaders Summit, Embraer Defense and Security, a prominent Brazilian aerospace entity, is in New Delhi. Led by President Bosco Da Costa Junior, the Embraer Defense and Security team is here to hold further talks with the Indian Air Force (IAF) about medium transport aircraft (MTA) proposal as well as seek potential partners for localization. The Brazilian aerospace major has responded to the Request for Information of IAF for MTA earlier this year and has presented C-390 Millennium aircraft.

What is IAF looking for?

The Indian Air Force is actively pursuing the acquisition of 40 to 80 MTA aircraft to bolster their multifaceted operational capacities. Embraer is currently engaged in deliberations with local counterparts to potentially forge a collaborative alliance and contend for the IAF’s MTA initiative.

Having achieved Full Operational Capability (FOC) with the Brazilian Air Force in April 2023, the C-390 Millennium’s complete readiness signifies its expertise in executing missions according to design.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Embraer Defense and Security, Frederico Antonio Lemos, underscored the aircraft’s versatility across diverse roles, encompassing air-to-air refueling, medical evacuation, troop and cargo transportation, firefighting, and more. Its exceptional adaptability to operate from short or unpaved runways underscores its tenacity.

Highlighted by the contemporary attributes of the C-390, coupled with its operational efficiency, the aircraft emerges as an invaluable asset poised for rapid response initiatives along India’s expansive borders. The aircraft’s diminished need for inspections and maintenance, coupled with its unwavering system reliability, collectively contribute to reduced operational costs and commendable dispatch rates.

President Bosco Da Costa Junior, responding to queries from a select group of journalists in New Delhi, the presentation of C-390 to IAF is fully endorsed by the government of Brazil and the Armed forces. And if and when the deal is firmed up it will be through government to government process.

With diplomatic ties between India and Brazil experiencing a confluence in the realms of defense, aerospace, civil aviation, and shared aspirations for connectivity and advancement, the prospect of a robust partnership assumes significance in realizing their mutual objectives.

IAF Requirement

IAF is looking for a transport aircraft within the 18 to 30-tonne cargo capacity range. As per the specifications in the RFI for MTA Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) were asked to present cost assessments for fleets of 40, 60, and 80 aircraft.

Compared with other competitors

Embraer’s C-390, with its impressive payload capacity of 26 tonnes, surpasses the capabilities of both the C-130J (20 tonnes) by Lockheed Martin and the A-400M (37 tonnes) by European Airbus.

As Embraer vies for supremacy against competitors such as US-based Lockheed Martin and European aircraft manufacturers Airbus under India’s Make in India initiative, the culminating agreement could potentially involve the transfer of technology and the establishment of indigenous manufacturing facilities.

Embraer’s offering stands distinguished by its advanced technological features, versatile functionalities, operational adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, all of which confer substantial value augmentation to the IAF. The company’s commitment to align with the Make in India initiative is evident.

Bosco highlighted Embraer’s firm quest to identify optimal matches for localization efforts, spanning from component manufacturing to maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) activities, and technology transfer. The intent is to formulate an unparalleled localization blueprint, potentially positioning India as a nucleus to meet regional MTA demands, he said.

According to him, the platform’s minimal maintenance prerequisites and swift reconfiguration through conversion kits underscore its reliability and operational aptitude, especially in the Northern sector of India.

Costa explained how this approach added value to the IAF. While acknowledging the prominence of established competitors, he expressed the determination to expand the existing relationship.

Presently, the IAF operates 12 C-130J aircraft, while Airbus collaborates with Tata Advanced Systems Limited in a Rs 21,935-crore venture to furnish the air force with 56 C-295 aircraft, invigorating its transport fleet.

Embraer’s involvement in the defense sector has thus far manifested through the supply of eight jets to India, catering to VVIP travel and serving as airborne early warning and control aircraft. The commitment to harmonize with the Make in India initiative remains steadfast.

As the pursuit of an exemplary localized strategy unfolds, Costa talked about a holistic approach encompassing part manufacturing, MRO, technology transfer, and final assembly. This comprehensive plan, unprecedented in its scale, aims to establish India as a nexus for addressing regional MTA requisites.

An Embraer C-390 Millennium Day

On Aug 29, in New Delhi the Brazilian aerospace company will have meetings with the Indian aerospace and defence industry to deepen engagement and to also provide details on the company’s different products and solutions and in particular about the C-390.

More delegations from Brazil

Top officials of the Brazilian Air Force & and Navy are scheduled to arrive in India soon. These delegations are seeking joint production opportunities as well as joint ventures in not only air force, and navy but to deepen military to military cooperation.