Elevating Indian drones: ‘Bharat Drone Shakti 2023’ takes flight

To capitalize on its experience with unmanned platforms, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is teaming up with the Drone Federation of India to co-host ‘Bharat Drone Shakti 2023’. This event, scheduled for September 25th and 26th, 2023, will take place at the IAF’s airbase in Hindan (Ghaziabad) and feature live aerial demonstrations by the Indian drone industry.

Drone technology has sparked a revolution in civil and defense fields, boosting efficiency, lowering risks, and enhancing capabilities. India is witnessing a rising adoption of drones, both in the military and civilian sectors.

The IAF relies extensively on Remotely Piloted Aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. They believe in India’s growing expertise in drone design and development, as shown by initiatives like the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition.

‘Bharat Drone Shakti 2023’ will showcase the full potential of the Indian drone industry, with more than 50 live aerial demonstrations displaying various types of drones, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire-fighting drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-duty logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and anti-drone solutions.

The event is expected to draw approximately 5,000 attendees, including representatives from the central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed and paramilitary forces, delegates from friendly nations, scholars, students, and drone enthusiasts.

Most significantly, ‘Bharat Drone Shakti 2023’ will propel India towards its goal of becoming a global drone hub by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to advancing in the field of drone technology.