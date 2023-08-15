scorecardresearch
Eastern Ladakh row: India-China held two-day military talks

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14, it said.

Written by PTI
India-China relations
It was for the first time that the high-level military talks on the lingering border row spanned two days. (Representational Image/IE)

India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after the two sides concluded two-day military talks.”The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” it said.

“In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner,” the statement added. The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14, it said.

It was for the first time that the high-level military talks on the lingering border row spanned two days. “They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels,” the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,” it said. The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

india china

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 20:58 IST

