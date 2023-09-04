Easier Mobile Connections for G20 Visitors: Relaxation in OTP-Based Signatures

One of the challenges for foreign nationals, dignitaries, and officials visiting India for the G20 summit is obtaining a mobile connection in India. They have to provide an alternate mobile number for OTP-based signatures in the existing D-KYC (Digital Know Your Customer) process. To address this issue, in a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Communication a decision has been made to make this requirement optional as a one-time measure.

The upcoming G20 summit in India has prompted a surge in telecom infrastructure development. In January, a staggering 5,718 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) were deployed in Delhi, and the momentum hasn’t slowed down. Currently, an impressive 10,662 5G BTS have been deployed in the city, ensuring that the telecommunications network is ready to meet the demands of this international event.

In response to this challenge, to ease the process for G20 summit visitors, as a one-time measure, the mandatory requirement of obtaining a customer’s signature through OTP verification on an alternate mobile number, as stipulated in the D-KYC instructions dated 03.04.2019, has now been made optional. This means that foreign nationals, dignitaries, and officials visiting India for the G20 summit can now choose whether or not to provide an alternate mobile number for OTP verification when obtaining a mobile connection.

It is essential to clarify that this relaxation is specifically applicable to individuals who are in India for the G20 summit. For the general public and residents, the terms and conditions of the existing D-KYC instructions dated 03.04.2019 remain unchanged. This ensures that while the process is simplified for G20 visitors, the security and verification protocols for regular customers remain intact.

In essence, this decision recognizes the unique circumstances of foreign nationals and dignitaries attending the G20 summit and seeks to facilitate their access to essential mobile services while in the country.

As India prepares to host this prestigious international event, the country is not only enhancing its telecommunications infrastructure but also ensuring that visiting dignitaries have a seamless experience when it comes to staying connected.