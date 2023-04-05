Drug abuse: A hurdle in the success of SDGs

By Dr Utsav Kumar Singh, Aaswash Mahanta, Surbhi Gupta & Raunit Gautam

Post Pandemic, the world is reeling with multiple challenges to humanity. On one side COVID-19 has reversed the progress of human development and on the other side, drug abuse has exacerbated among the youth. These global shifts occurred in the mid-year of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, a critical junction in our development phase.

For the first time in the history of modern science and technology, the success of human development is reversing, accelerating the rate of poverty, and consequently the incidence of hunger. We examine the effect of illicit crops on the ambitious agenda of the United Nation Development Program, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 17 goals of Sustainable Development Goals with 169 targets are meant to address the challenges of humanity. Out of 169 targets, 18 targets are related to various goals directly linked with cultivation, trade, and consumption of drugs (See Illustration 1).

United Nations research suggests that poverty is crucial in pushing the poor and marginalized into the cultivation and trade of illicit crops. The spillover impact of illicit cropping is multidimensional and intertwined with challenges of human development. The World Drug Report (2022) revealed that the younger generation indulge more in drug abuse as compared to older generations. Affected people are not getting proper treatment, with women being the biggest victims. The increase in demand is linked with a surge in cultivation and production of illicit crops. Unemployment also plays a crucial role in this regard. In a study conducted in the United States, it was found that alcohol abuse, smoking, and drug abuse are far more prevalent among the unemployed, thereby establishing a direct correlation between drug abuse and unemployment.

Major producer of illicit crops and their proximity with India

The two major regions of drug production are ‘Golden Crescent’ and ‘Golden Triangle’. The former comprises Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and the latter includes Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos. As per the UNODC report, both regions recorded expansion in cultivation of illicit crops. Poppy cultivation area in Myanmar increased by 33 percent while Afghanistan recorded a 32 percent hike from previous year in 2022. The surge in production decelerates the reversing trends in poppy cultivation since 2014.

India is wedged between these two of the biggest sources of trafficking. United Nation findings suggest that increase in production of illicit crops is a threat to the advancement in human development.

India has 1.4 billion people, and is going to become the most populous country with demographic dividend. Although the country has the highest number of youth, a contradictory lethal part degrading the youth & degrading the country is the diurnal use of illegal drugs consisting of over 90% consumption from their side (aging from 11 & above). Although the internet and other forms of technology might not be accessible in all sections of the nation, materials are. Many people in our nation take drugs to fulfill their religious obligations; they refer to this behavior as religious holiness. This could normalize drug usage among their progeny.

Drugs in excess comprise a classic case of substance abuse. The term itself is inclusive of physical dependency as well as psychological dependency. As a result of the effects of drugs, victims experience a great deal of human misery, and worldwide drug crime and violence are the results of illegal drug manufacturing and distribution.

We approached the Narcotics Control Bureau to understand the nuances of drug abuse, trafficking, and its impacts among today’s youth. We reached Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for a formal interview. Following are excerpts:

Q. In terms of Drug abuse, from the supply aspect, there is a lot happening especially in terms of law and order. But in India, demand for drugs is also increasing. What are your comments on that?



In India, there are a lot of measures in terms of law and order on the supply side. The Narcotics Control Bureau is a premium agency, a national nodal agency, which primarily looks into enforcement that has more to do with the supply side, coordination and bureau functions. But there is a huge demand for drug abuse and use in today’s youth.

India is becoming a great market for drugs and around 7 crore people are getting into this problem, and this sizable population is ever-growing. So, reducing demand and tackling this situation has also become very important. Gyaneshwar Singh mentioned that “the demand reduction has a lot of components like awareness, education, rehabilitation, harm reduction, etc. We have institutionalized a few mechanisms for the same. As far as govt goes, we have a system of coordination which is called NCORD i.e. NARCO Coordination Mechanism, which is a 4 layer structure, at the top headed by the home secretary and all chief secretaries and DG’s of state are part of it. In this mechanism, all the demand side agencies and supply side agencies are part of it and we holistically deal with this problem. So, this is the apex level, then the special secretary, then at the state level headed by the chief secretary and at the district level headed by DM. These are 4 structures, district, state and 2 at the center. This system checks and keeps in place the demand side by looking into the problem at an individual level.

Q. In India, the transit areas are themselves becoming hotspots such as in Manipur and Assam. How does the NCB coordinate and tackle these issues?



NCB conducts studies, we tell these concerned states about new modus operandi that we come about, then the trafficking routes. We are in touch with international agencies if we get any input. Be it the Northeast or Punjab, all these areas around the international border have a consumption or trafficking problem. We share intelligence and conduct special operations, joint interrogation etc. In many cases, if you have an element of terror funding or NARCO terrorism, NIA comes into picture. So, there is a lot of coordination that goes on. We study the data we gather and try to get new modus operandi on the new technology these criminals are acquiring.

Q How does the NCBA work with other law enforcing agencies to combat drug-related crimes, with respect to enforcement agencies?



Main agency is the state police because of their presence. State police register 95% of cases. The Home Minister has pressed for a special anti-narcotics task force, which has now been created in all states and works closely with NCBA.

Q. Do you think there is a race to make drug related arrests to improve conviction rates, given how fast track justice is often delayed?



No, I will not say that there is any race rather our efforts are not commensurate I would say. We lack and we need to build our capacity in many areas and judiciary, as far as judiciary goes we have been requesting them to have special fast track codes for NDPS. We need judicial reforms for NDPS as well. In cases including Dark Web, Crypto, we are learning new things every day. So, every day, a new challenge comes up.

Q. Many policymakers opine for reforms in the NDPS Act. What is your opinion?



Firstly, we are not the policy makers. We can suggest amendments that we have already done. The act does not differentiate users, traffickers, or somebody else. There is a punishment based on the quantity caught. In legal parlance, anybody who is into drugs is a criminal, but there is a social aspect to it. We are bound by the law but the legislature has the pulse of people to recommend amendments. We have suggested amendments as well. As far as my own opinion is concerned, I feel most of the drug users are victims, not criminals. It is basically the socio-economic, psychological conditions and unemployment that needs tackling.

About the authors: Dr. Utsav Kumar Singh is an Author and Economist and is currently heading Health, Education & Livelihood Promoters (HELP). Ananya Singla, Aaswash Mahanta are 3rd year student of BA Economics Honors, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.



Acknowledgement for helping with the interview: Mohul Kishore, Ananya Arora, Shounak Lahiry, Ananya Singla and Lakshita Bhatia, students of BA Economics Honors, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.



