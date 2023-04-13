Drone shot down by security forces in Rajouri near LoC, search operation underway

Security forces shot down a drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Rajouri, and a massive search operation is underway in the area, official sources said on Thursday.

Some magazines, cash and other items from the packet attached to the drone have been recovered, they said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch

Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC last night in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched, they said.

The security forces managed to bring down a drone in this operation, they said. “So far recoveries made from it include some magazines of an AK rifle, a sealed packed, and cash,” they said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: High intensity blast in Kathua, live grenade recovered

Sources claimed an extensive search operations is underway on in many villages of the area and some more recoveries are expected.

“We can only share that a drone has been successfully tracked and recovery has been made. More details will be shared later.” an official said.