DRDO UAV crashes in village in Karnataka

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, sources said.
The UAV–TAPAS– fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur Taluk. According to sources, the DRDO’s drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred. The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.
Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.
A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise and alerted the local police.