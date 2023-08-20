DRDO UAV crashes in village in Karnataka

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, sources said.

The UAV–TAPAS– fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur Taluk. According to sources, the DRDO’s drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred. The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise and alerted the local police.