The Advanced Armoured Platform, tracked and wheeled, designed and developed indigenously by the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was flagged off on Saturday. This project was officially launched by S V Kamat, the Secretary of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, during a ceremony held at VRDE in Ahilyanagar.

The production of these platforms is taking place in Pune, in collaboration with DRDO’s industry partners, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Bharat Forge Limited (BFL). Under the Vikram VT 21 project, two different platforms—the Advanced Armoured Platform-Wheeled (AAP-Wh) and the Advanced Armoured Platform-Tracked (AAP-Tr)—were developed by VRDE, BFL, TASL and several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

On Saturday, VRDE and Bharat Forge also initiated field trials for the newly co-created Advanced Armoured Platforms, Vikram VT 21, in Pune.

These AAP platforms are designed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The base design can be adjusted for multiple roles. Currently, the indigenous content stands at 65%, with plans to increase it to 90%.

DRDO chairman Kamat said the project demonstrates the effectiveness of the Development Cum Production Partner (DCPP) model, which synergises DRDO’s expertise with the scale of industry partners to accelerate platform design and development. The AAP-Wh transitioned from concept to combat-ready status in under three years due to ongoing collaboration and joint problem-solving.

The Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program of the Ministry of Defence is part of the Make in India initiative aimed at replacing the Army’s ageing fleet of Soviet BMP-2 Sarath infantry vehicles. Having passed the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) for the Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (WH-AFV) and the FICV, the Vikram VT 21 is prepared to adapt to the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces and the export market.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, noted that the Vikram project is a significant achievement in systems engineering, combining a ruggedised vehicle chassis with an unmanned turret.

Bharat Forge and its wholly-owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, remain dedicated to their ongoing partnership with DRDO, driven by the goal of creating new strategic capabilities for India, Kalyani affirmed.

Sukran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL Pune, was also present at the flag-off event.

The platforms are intended to serve as Infantry Combat Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers. Both variants feature an indigenously designed and developed 30 mm crewless turret. According to the Defence Ministry, these platforms had advanced features that fulfilled requirements for mobility, firepower, and protection.

They are equipped with a high-power engine and automatic transmission, providing a high power-to-weight ratio and enhanced speed, along with capabilities to negotiate gradients and obstacles. They offer STANAG levels 4 and 5 protection with modular blast and ballistic shielding all around.

The platforms are amphibious, powered by hydrojets, with improved water-obstacle-crossing capabilities, thereby offering operational flexibility. The 30 mm crewless turret, in conjunction with a 7.62 mm PKT gun, is configured to launch anti-tank guided missiles.