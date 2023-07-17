Dominican Republic’s Pursuit of Space and Defense Cooperation with India

The Dominican Republic has set its sights on venturing into the realm of space exploration and establishing a national space agency. Recognizing the need for guidance and technical cooperation, the country has reached out to India, seeking advice from the Indian Space Agency (ISRO). This partnership between the Caribbean nation and ISRO, which commenced in 2021, has already yielded fruitful results.

In an interaction with Financial Express Online, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Alvarez confirmed that over 15 Dominican professionals have participated in training programs, including UNNATI, focusing on nano-satellite manufacturing, as well as remote sensing and satellite data handling. He said that the next stage of this collaboration involves organizing a seminar in the Dominican Republic, led by ISRO specialists, with the aim of catalyzing the development of the Dominican Space Agency.

According to him the Dominican Republic holds high regard for the reputation and expertise of the Indian military forces. During Minister S Jaishankar‘s visit, it was announced that the Ministry of Defense would have access to specialized training opportunities in India starting from 2023. Adding, these training programmes will be offered under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program, specifically tailored to defense matters (ITEC-Defense). The objective behind these exchanges is to foster a deeper understanding and knowledge-sharing between the two nations’ armed forces, ultimately paving the way for broader cooperation in defense.

Space Diplomacy

The establishment of a national space agency marks an exciting turning point for the Dominican Republic. By seeking advice and technical cooperation from India, it demonstrates its commitment to advancing its capabilities in this field. Access to training programs like UNNATI enables Dominican professionals to acquire vital skills in nano-satellite manufacturing and satellite data handling, laying the groundwork for their involvement in future space missions. With the seminar conducted by ISRO specialists on the horizon, the Dominican Republic anticipates a significant boost in its space development initiatives.

According to Minister Alvarez, the Dominican Republic recognizes the immense value of collaboration in defense matters. By leveraging the expertise of the Indian military forces, the Dominican Ministry of Defense aims to enhance its capabilities through specialized training opportunities. The ITEC-Defense programme offers a platform for Dominican military personnel to gain valuable insights, exchange knowledge, and strengthen bilateral ties. This initial step toward closer cooperation sets the stage for future endeavors in defense cooperation, fostering a deeper understanding of each nation’s defense strategies and fostering collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

By engaging with the Indian Space Agency and availing themselves of specialized training opportunities in defense matters, the Dominican Republic is positioning itself for growth and progress. Through these collaborative efforts, the Dominican Republic aspires to establish its own space agency and elevate its defense capabilities, forging a lasting partnership with India in the realms of space exploration and defense cooperation.