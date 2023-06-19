Delhi based company to launch state-of-the-art satellite in 2024; to contribute to sustainable future

Delhi-based Erisha Space Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch a state-of-the-art satellite in 2024, revolutionizing environmental analysis and sustainable development.

The satellite will be equipped with advanced image processing capabilities and machine learning/artificial intelligence frameworks, enabling comprehensive solutions for remote sensing, GIS, and photogrammetry across various sectors.

According to an official company statement, Erisha Space aims to provide valuable insights into earth’s resources, facilitate effective planning and monitoring of national missions, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additionally, the company has plans for the development of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) by 2025-2026, with the goal of reducing launch costs and transforming into a reusable launch vehicle. The SSLV will be capable of delivering up to 1000 kilograms of payload to low Earth orbit, with the long-term goal of transforming into a reusable launch vehicle to reduce launch costs.

The company has invited individuals and organizations to join them in their groundbreaking venture towards a more environmentally conscious and sustainable world.

“This year 2024 is a crucial year for us and Erisha Space plans to launch a satellite for image processing and machine learning/artificial intelligence frameworks, which will help us provide comprehensive solutions and services for remote sensing, GIS, and photogrammetry in various domains,” revealed Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Rana Group. “We aim to bring about effective planning and monitoring of national missions through space-based geospatial support.”

The satellite will leverage advanced image processing capabilities and a suite of machine learning/artificial intelligence frameworks to analyze and process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This technology will provide valuable insights into earth’s resources, facilitating more effective natural resources mapping, agro-economics, large-scale cartographic and topographic mapping, infrastructure planning and monitoring, deforestation and afforestation studies, city planning and governance, and environmental impact assessment.

Debadatta Mishra, Director of Erisha Space Pvt. Ltd and ex Senior Scientist/ISRO, emphasized, “Under strategic leadership, Erisha Space is actively involved in designing and developing space technologies for societal applications. We are determined to make a difference and set new benchmarks in the space industry.”

“We are proud to be part of this journey and determined to make a difference in the space industry. With our satellite technology and upcoming application, we strive to contribute to a more sustainable future,” stated the Erisha Space team.