Defence Ministry inks pact with BEL and Bharat Dynamics for over Rs 9,100 crore contracts

In a further push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts of over Rs 9,100 crore for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars, WLR Swathi (Plains) for the Indian Army. Contracts were signed with Bharat Dynamics and BEL.

The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for 3rd & 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live missiles and launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics worth over Rs 8,160 crore.

The project has overall indigenous content of 82 percent which will be increased to 93 percent by 2026-2027 and expected to boost the Indian missile manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole.

The AWS is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) Air Defence System, indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the improved variant includes Seeker Technology, Reduced Foot Print, 360 degree engagement capability.

The induction of the improved AWS into the Indian Army will increase India’s self-reliance in Short Range Missile capability. Around 60 percent of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system.

The contract for WLR Swathi (Plains) was signed with Bharat Electronic (BEL) at a cost of over Rs 990 crore. It is an indigenously designed WLR which is capable of locating guns, mortars and rockets firing own troops. The induction is planned to be completed in 24 months.