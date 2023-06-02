Defence minister Rajnath Singh spells out vision for India@2047

India must ensure that universal values like democracy, religious freedom, dignity & peace are established across the globe, says defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the minister said “India is not an emerging but a resurgent power which is regaining its place on the global economic map under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He asserted that the Government is working to ensure that India regains its old glorious status and that no stone is being left unturned to create a strong, young & tech-savvy Armed Forces. While efforts are being made to get rid of the colonial mind-set, the Armed Forces will be backed by a robust defence industry which indigenously manufactures state-of-the-art weapons/equipment, said the minister.

According to the minister “A strong military not only secures the borders, but also protects the culture & economy of a country. The goal is to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous nation, which caters to its own needs as well as the requirements of friendly countries. This is an era of renaissance. It is time to re-establish India as a global superpower.”

Citing a report by Morgan Stanley, the minister said that after naming India among the ‘Fragile 5’ economies in 2013, the investment firm recently stated that the country will be the third largest economy by 2027. He was of the view that the phrase ‘emerging power’ can be used for India in the immediate perspective, but for the long term, he views it as a resurgent power, which is regaining its place on the world economic map.

Listing out the number of reforms undertaken, the minister stated that there has been a revolutionary transformation in all sectors and foreign investors today see India as an attractive destination.

Changes in the Defence Sector

The minister stated that a number of steps have been taken to achieve complete ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in manufacturing of weapons and technologies. These include notification of four positive indigenisation lists of 411 items on behalf of the Armed Forces & four other lists of 4,666 items for DPSUs, besides setting up of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu.

Shedding light on the positive results achieved due to the Government’s efforts, the minister said that a record over Rs one lakh crore defence production and all-time high defence exports of almost Rs 16,000 crore in Financial Year 2022-23 are proof of the massive growth of the defence sector. Adding, that the start-up friendly ecosystem created by the Government has led to the creation of over 100 unicorns in the country. The defence R&D and manufacturing sector witnessed a significant increase in the number of start-ups.

He also shared his insights on the Prime Minister’s vision for India to be a developed nation by 2047, which he voiced during his 2022 Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

He also shared his vision for India@2047, which includes a robust government machinery; help to every person in need; social harmony; equal participation of women and an ecosystem which creates more & more employment opportunities.

The minister called for further increasing the capacity of the economic infrastructure to ensure a high quality life to the country’s population, while developing the abilities of the youth. He envisioned growth with an efficient market economy, where people have freedom to start any business/job.

Rajnath Singh also envisioned a developed India which ensures that universal values like democracy, religious freedom, dignity and world peace are established across the globe.