scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with German counterpart Boris Pistorius

The people cited above said it is expected that India’s plan to procure six stealth conventional submarines at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore would figure in the talks between the two defence ministers.

Written by PTI
Updated:
rajnath singh with Boris Pistorius
The German defence minister is on a four-day visit to India. (Photo source: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, focusing on ways to expand bilateral defence and strategic ties. Ahead of the talks, people familiar with the agenda of the meeting said defence industrial cooperation would be a key area of discussions.

The German defence minister is on a four-day visit to India. The people cited above said it is expected that India’s plan to procure six stealth conventional submarines at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore would figure in the talks between the two defence ministers.

Also Read

One of the contenders of the contract is Germany‘s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). Before travelling to India from Indonesia, Pistorius told German’s state-owned broadcaster DW that India’s continuing reliance on Russian weapons is not in Germany’s interest.

Also Read
Also Read

“It is not up to Germany to change that on our own,” Pistorius said while replying to a question on India’s dependence on Russian weaponry “This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can’t have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia’s delivery of weapons or other materials,” he said. “I want to send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India,” he said.

immigration image

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 14:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market