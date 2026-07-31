India’s defence export has moved from niche supplier to serious contender in a decade. From about Rs 700 crore in 2014 to Rs 38,400 crore in 2026, exports have expanded nearly 50 times. But that’s not all. As per an assessment by Kotak Institutional Equities defence exports could potentially swell to Rs 50,000 crore by FY29.

The rise has been powered by a mix of domestic manufacturing expansion, policy easing and stronger global demand. Recent reports say Indian defence exports have grown around 50X over the past decade, while official data also shows a steep climb in the last few years as India’s indigenous platforms gain wider acceptance abroad.

The numbers are striking not just for their speed but for the scale of the shift they represent. India is still not among the world’s top 25 arms exporters, yet it is now shipping equipment to more than 80 countries, showing that the Indian defence sector has moved well beyond a purely domestic procurement story.

Akash, Pinaka and BrahMos lead India’s push into global defence markets

A major driver has been the growing global appeal of Indian-made systems such as Akash, Pinaka, BrahMos and Nagastra. These platforms are attractive because they are cost-competitive, increasingly combat-proven and supported by a more flexible export regime than before.

Cost is a big advantage. Indian defence products are generally cheaper than western and Russian equivalents, especially in missiles and rockets, drones, electronics and radar systems, and ammunition and explosives. In missile systems, Indian products are said to be 20-50% cheaper than western counterparts, which gives India a strong edge in price-sensitive markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Combat validation has also mattered. The reports point to ‘Operation Sindoor‘ as a key factor that boosted confidence in Indian systems, especially air defence capability. That operational visibility, combined with growing geopolitical uncertainty and buyer diversification, has helped push Indian platforms into more conversations with foreign customers.

How easier export rules unlocked India’s defence manufacturing potential

India’s export growth has also been supported by systematic easing of controls. The government has progressively streamlined approvals for both Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSUs) and private manufacturers, making the export process more predictable and more business-friendly.

Key reforms included the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) category 6 framework in 2015, which replaced the older military stores list; a 2017 shift in licensing authority from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to the Department of Defence Production; and simpler SOPs for munitions exports.

The regime was also loosened for repeat orders, certain intra-company outsourcing cases, engineering services and transfer-of-technology arrangements. Export authorisation validity for parts and components was extended as well.

Together, these steps created a far more enabling export environment than existed ten years ago, helping Indian firms move from occasional shipments to a more sustained pipeline of overseas orders.

Global market position

The global arms market remains heavily concentrated in the West. SIPRI data-Kotak shows that the US and Western Europe accounted for 73% of global arms exports in 2020-24, up from 61% in 2015-19, with the US alone holding a 43% share. France, Russia, China and Germany complete the top tier.

Within that structure, India still represents a relatively small slice of the market, but that is also why the opportunity is large. Analysts say the country’s combination of domestic production depth, lower costs and improving product credibility could help it climb faster if current momentum holds.

India’s Defence Export Boom: Rs 50,000 Crore by FY29

India’s Defence Export Boom: Rs 50,000 Crore Target by FY29 FY29 TARGET ₹50,000 Cr 50X GROWTH SINCE 2014 80+ COUNTRIES SERVED 21% CAGR NEEDED (2025-29) GROWTH TIMELINE DATA TABLE ANALYSIS All Export Growth Lead Platforms Global Market 1 FY29 Target ₹50,000 Cr PROJECTED 2 2026 Exports (Current) ₹38,400 Cr CURRENT 3 2014 Exports (Baseline) ₹700 Cr BASELINE 4 Revenue CAGR (FY21-26) ~25% DOMESTIC MFRS. 5 Missile Cost Advantage 20-50% Cheaper VS WESTERN 6 US Share of Shipments ~50% FY19-24 7 US + W. Europe Global Share 73% 2020-24 SIPRI # Item Category Value Key Detail 1 2014 Exports Export Growth ~Rs 700 crore Starting baseline a decade ago 2 2026 Exports Export Growth Rs 38,400 crore ~50x growth over a decade 3 FY29 Target Export Growth Rs 50,000 crore ~21% CAGR needed (2025-29), per Kotak 4 Export Reach Export Growth 80+ countries Still not in world’s top 25 arms exporters 5 Domestic Mfr. Revenue CAGR Export Growth ~25% (FY21-26) EBITDA margins also expanded meaningfully 6 Akash Lead Platform Air defence missile system Key export driver 7 Pinaka Lead Platform Rocket/artillery system Key export driver 8 BrahMos Lead Platform Cruise missile Key export driver 9 Nagastra Lead Platform Loitering munition Key export driver 10 Missile Cost Advantage Lead Platform 20-50% cheaper Vs Western counterparts 11 US Share of Indian Shipments Global Market ~50% (FY19-24) Largest single destination 12 US + Western Europe Global Share Global Market 73% (2020-24) Up from 61% in 2015-19; US alone at 43% 13 Emerging Destinations Global Market Europe, Armenia Important newer geographies From Niche Supplier to Serious Contender India’s defence exports moved from about Rs 700 crore in 2014 to Rs 38,400 crore in 2026 — nearly 50x growth. Kotak Institutional Equities assesses exports could swell to Rs 50,000 crore by FY29 , implying a roughly 21% CAGR over 2025-29. Scale of the Shift India is still not among the world’s top 25 arms exporters , yet it now ships equipment to more than 80 countries — showing the sector has moved well beyond a purely domestic procurement story. Akash, Pinaka, BrahMos & Nagastra Lead the Charge These platforms are attractive because they are cost-competitive, increasingly combat-proven and backed by a more flexible export regime. In missile systems, Indian products are 20-50% cheaper than western counterparts, giving India an edge in price-sensitive markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Combat Validation Matters ‘Operation Sindoor’ is cited as a key factor that boosted confidence in Indian systems, especially air defence capability — combined with growing geopolitical uncertainty and buyer diversification to push Indian platforms into more conversations with foreign customers. How Policy Reforms Unlocked Growth Key reforms: the SCOMET Category 6 framework (2015) replacing the old military stores list; a 2017 shift in licensing authority from DGFT to the Department of Defence Production; simpler SOPs for munitions exports; and loosened rules for repeat orders, outsourcing and technology-transfer arrangements. Global Market Still West-Dominated SIPRI data shows the US and Western Europe accounted for 73% of global arms exports in 2020-24 (up from 61% in 2015-19), with the US alone holding a 43% share. India remains a small slice — which is also why the opportunity is large. Financial Performance & Investor Caution Large Indian defence manufacturers delivered about 25% revenue CAGR during FY21-26 , with EBITDA margins expanding meaningfully. However, Indian defence stocks trade at a premium to global peers, and lower R&D spending narrows the real margin advantage versus international manufacturers. Source: Kotak Institutional Equities · SIPRI · Government of India defence export data · Data as of July 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Rs 50,000 crore in sight: India’s defence export boom enters its next phase

The next official milestone is Rs 50,000 crore in exports by FY29. Brokerage and policy reports describe that target as achievable, implying a roughly 21% CAGR over 2025-29 from the current base.

The case for that target rests on 4 pillars:

Cost competitiveness.

Rising interest in Indian platforms across developed and developing markets.

Proven operational performance.

An export system that is now much less restrictive.

The United States remains the largest destination, accounting for about 50 per cent of shipments during FY19-24, while Europe and Armenia are emerging as important newer geographies.

The export boom has also coincided with strong financial performance in the domestic defence industry. Large Indian defence manufacturers delivered about 25% revenue CAGR during FY21-26, helped by self-reliance policies, higher defence spending, geopolitical urgency, booming exports and deeper private-sector participation. EBITDA margins also expanded meaningfully over the same period.

At the same time, investors are being warned not to overread the optimism. Indian defence stocks trade at a premium to global peers, reflecting faster projected growth, but lower R&D spending means the margin advantage narrows when benchmarking against international manufacturers.

Conclusion

India’s defence export story is no longer about symbolic sales or isolated contracts. It is increasingly about building a durable export ecosystem around missiles, rockets, drones, radars, electronics, ammunition and other systems that can compete on cost, reliability and strategic relevance.

If the current policy support, global demand and indigenous capability gains continue, the next test is whether India can convert its growing reputation into a sustained export scale-up on the way to Rs 50,000 crore by FY29.

Disclaimer: This article provides general market information and sector analysis based on research reports and govt data, and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to evaluate sector risks carefully and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.