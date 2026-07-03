The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is scheduled to meet after a long hiatus and is expected to clear a string of major proposals that would substantially bolster India’s air, land and naval combat capabilities. For the first time the meeting will be attended by the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)and the newly appointed service chiefs — General Raja Subramani, General Dhiraj Seth and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan — underscoring the strategic weight of the agenda.

The council is likely to approve acquisitions ranging from precision munitions and short‑range air‑defence systems to pseudo‑satellites and shipborne aerial platforms.

Indigenous MP‑ATGM induction planned

A marquee indigenous programme on the agenda is the Man Portable Anti‑Tank Guided Missile (MP‑ATGM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The DAC is expected to clear induction of the system in significant numbers for the Indian Army. Under the proposal, the Army would receive 100 launchers, 2,300 missiles and five simulators; Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has been named the production agency for the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) system. Defence sources say the project cost is likely to exceed Rs 2,600 crore, and the Defence Ministry will also explore additional production partners in the private sector to expand manufacturing capacity.

HAMMER precision munitions for IAF and Navy

To strengthen the Indian Air Force’s and Navy’s strike accuracy, the DAC will consider a proposal to procure 600 HAMMER air‑to‑ground precision‑guided munitions. The missiles are slated to be manufactured in India by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the Make in India initiative, in partnership with France’s Safran, the original producer. The HAMMER buy, estimated at about Rs 2,400 crore, will largely equip Rafale fighters and LCA Tejas aircraft of the IAF, while the Navy will integrate the weapon on its Rafale Marine platforms. The munitions were originally procured under emergency powers following the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Verba V‑SHORADS to boost short‑range air defence

The Army Air Defence arm is expected to see a major capability upgrade with the likely approval to procure the Russian‑origin Verba very short‑range air defence system (V‑SHORADS). The Verba — an advanced successor to the Igla family — will be produced in India by Adani Defence Limited if the proposal is cleared. The acquisition aims to strengthen point‑defence against aerial threats including low‑flying aircraft, helicopters and some classes of unmanned aerial systems.

Pseudo‑satellites, shipborne aerial systems and other platforms

In addition to kinetic weapons and air‑defence systems, the DAC will consider procurement of fixed‑wing pseudo‑satellites and naval shipborne aerial systems — platforms intended to enhance persistent surveillance, maritime domain awareness and over‑the‑horizon targeting. These capabilities are part of a broader push to integrate unmanned and high‑end sensing platforms across services.

A number of other significant proposals are expected to be discussed, including software‑defined radios for secure, interoperable communications; kamikaze (loitering) drones and drone‑detection and counter‑drone systems to address evolving aerial threats; and proposals related to Scorpene‑class submarines. Together, these items reflect an emphasis on layered air defence, indigenous production and expanding surveillance and strike options across domains.

If approved, the package would accelerate modernisation priorities while deepening domestic defence production. Several procurements envisage Indian manufacturing partners — both public sector units such as BEL and BDL and private firms like Adani Defence — highlighting the government’s push to leverage domestic industry under Make in India rules. Sources say the DAC deliberations will also examine funding, production timelines and technology transfer arrangements.

The final clearances will depend on detailed technical, financial and contractual approvals and will be followed by production contracts and induction schedules. Officials will also weigh integration timelines with existing platforms — for example, weapon integration with Rafale and LCA Tejas aircraft and fielding plans for the MP‑ATGM across Army formations.