Def Minister calls for expansion of the UNSC; highlights India’s role in UN Peacekeeping

Innovation and enhanced international cooperation are the urgent need of the hour to ensure the safety and effectiveness of UN Peacekeepers in today’s challenging times, says defence minister.

The minister called for a substantial increase in investment in training, technology, and resources, recognizing the importance of equipping peacekeepers for their tasks. Furthermore, Singh advocated for meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations, highlighting their valuable contributions in conflict-affected areas.

Stressing on the necessity of expanding the UN Security Council, including India as a permanent member, the minister said that the current composition undermines the moral legitimacy of the UN, and it is essential to make decision-making bodies more democratic and representative of the world’s demographic realities.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the special commemorative seminar,

organised by the Indian Army, to celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping, in New

Delhi on June 13, 2023.

The minister commended the role of UN peacekeeping operations and explained the global support for such missions through the concept of “externalities,” demonstrating how conflicts can have widespread negative effects. Conversely, peace brings positive externalities that benefit not only conflicting parties but also the entire world.

India has a rich legacy of contributing to UN Peacekeeping operations and is one of the largest troop contributors. The minister expressed gratitude to all the Indian peacekeepers, acknowledging their exceptional dedication, professionalism, and sacrifices in upholding the principles of the UN Charter.

To honor the sacrifices of peacekeepers, he called for building a more just, peaceful, and inclusive world, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among nations.

In his opening remarks, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande highlighted India’s extraordinary commitment to the cause of UN Peacekeeping. With nearly 5,900 peacekeepers engaged in various operations worldwide, India’s contribution is truly remarkable. Notably, India’s involvement includes pioneering efforts by female engagement teams within the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), as well as the dedicated service of women staff officers and military observers.

General Manoj Pande highlighted the importance of UN Peacekeeping in the face of emerging and intricate security challenges and the readiness of the Indian Army to fulfill its responsibility and honor its commitment to the United Nations. This readiness is demonstrated through a close partnership with fellow states, exemplifying the vitality and effectiveness of collaborative peacekeeping efforts.

The seminar also included discussions on India’s peacekeeping history, with notable addresses by esteemed individuals such as Former Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt Gen Satish Nambiar (Retd). The event further highlighted the relevance of UN Peacekeeping Operations in an evolving world order.

On the occasion, a pictorial compilation of India’s peacekeeping journey was unveiled, accompanied by a photo exhibition showcasing the country’s rich peacekeeping history. Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj addressed the event through a video message. Also present at the event which took place in New Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp and senior officers of Ministry of Defence & Ministry of External Affairs were also among those present.

Every year on May 29, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed to honor the professionalism, dedication, and courage of those serving in UN peacekeeping operations, while remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace.